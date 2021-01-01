Western Media has always had a soft sport for certain tyrannical regimes and the most intolerant and radical sections of the Islamic community. Therefore, quite naturally, they have a morbid affection towards Pakistan, as a consequence of which, the Islamic State’s terrible record on human rights, the state sanctioned persecution of its minority Hindu population and overt support for terrorism is whitewashed and brushed under the carpet.

It is this same tendency that was reflected in a recent report by the Associated Press (AP) on the destruction of a Hindu Temple in a Pakistan by an Islamist mob. The incident occurred at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district on Wednesday. The Krishna Dwara temple, situated in Karak’s Teri union council, was attacked by hundreds of residents. They set fire to the building, then razed it down with hammers and crude weapons.

Riaz Khan and Mohammad Farooq, reporting from Peshawar in Pakistan for the AP, wrote, “Although Muslims and Hindus generally live peacefully together in Pakistan, there have been other attacks on Hindu temples in recent years. Most of Pakistan’s minority Hindus migrated to India in 1947 when India was divided by Britain’s government.”

It is not surprising that Khan and Farooq are deliberately lying on the matter, that Hindus are permitted to live peacefully in Pakistan. They are probably Pakistani citizens, therefore it is only to be expected that they are being dishonest here. Denial of the atrocities against minorities is engraved into the national character of the Islamic State. What is really shocking here is that the report passed the editorial muster of the AP.

Less than seven days ago, AP published a report where it revealed that a thousand girls from minority religions in Pakistan are forcefully converted to Islam every year. The report suggested that as many as a thousand Christian, Sikh and Hindu women between 12 and 25 years of age are abducted, raped, married, and forcefully converted to Islam. Due to limited financial means of the families of such victims, many cases go unreported.

And now, the same news agency is reporting that “Muslims and Hindus generally live peacefully together in Pakistan”. Is this supposed to be some kind of twisted joke? In what world can both these statements be accurate? And given that we know the atrocities that are perpetuated against Hindus in Pakistan every single day of the year and the terrible circumstances under which Pakistani Hindus have to live, how could a news agency be deluded enough to make such a claim?

Furthermore, the AP was reporting on an attack on a Hindu Temple here and the fanatic manner in which the Temple was razed to the ground. Quite clearly, the motivation here appears to have been to give the Pakistan state a free pass for the atrocities committed against Hindus. The objective of the propagandists was to whitewash the Islamist mentality that prevails over much of Pakistani society and in the process, whitewash the truth that is observable to anyone paying attention.