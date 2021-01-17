Talent manager Pista Dhakad, who was part of popular TV show Bigg Boss, passed away in a road accident on Friday.

According to reports, Pista Dhakad met with an accident near Film City while returning home from the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. She was 24 years old.

Pista Dhakad had been associated with the production house Endemol Shine India for a long time and was also involved in other shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Several actors and former Bigg Boss contestants expressed their grief over the untimely demise of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad. Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula mourned the demise of Pista in an Instagram post. “Last night she met with an accident,” the actor wrote along with a heartfelt tribute to Pista.

“RIP @pista_dhakad. You were a person whom nobody can ever forget. You reside in our heart in a way that it seemed we knew you since childhood. I haven’t seen a positive person like you. Someone who always wanted good of everyone and who used to always stay happy. We didn’t know that the Goa trip that you, Yuvika and I took would be our last together. No one can fill your void in our industry and our life. Love you always (sic),” he said.

Besides Prince Narula, former Bigg Boss contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Yuvika Chaudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Kamya Panjabi mourned her loss. Bhattacharjee said that she was shocked by the news. “You will be missed by everyone whose life you touched (sic),” said Gill.