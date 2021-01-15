Friday, January 15, 2021
Home Crime Rajasthan: SDM was seeking bribe during meeting where CM Gehlot spoke against corruption, arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: SDM was seeking bribe during meeting where CM Gehlot spoke against corruption, arrested

SDM Pinky Meena had allegedly received a phone call where she asked for a bribe worth Rs 10 lakhs from a construction company. She was in a conference where chief minister Ashok Gehlot was speaking against corruption.

Jinit Jain
Rajasthan: While CM Gehlot spoke against corruption, an SDM was seeking bribe
Ashok Gehlot(Source: One India)
45

The rampancy of corruption in Rajasthan could be gauged from the fact when chief minister Ashok Gehlot was speaking at the Collector Conference on the need to take strict action against corruption, an SDM who was attending the meeting was seeking bribes on the phone.

Two SDMs and an associate of the former SP of Rajasthan’s Dausa district were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday while taking bribes. Mobiles phones of the officers and the former SP were confiscated by the ACB officials. 

Interestingly, the SDM had apparently received a phone call where she sked a bribe worth Rs 10 lakhs from a construction company. She was in a conference where chief minister Ashok Gehlot was speaking against corruption. In the meeting, the Rajasthan government had decided to establish a special cell under the personnel department to keep a tab on corrupt and negligent officials in government departments.

In the video conference with district collectors, the CM emphasised that providing transparent, accountable and good governance is his government’s priority. He also announced that a cell will be formed to look into complaints of indiscipline and corruption against government officials and those who are found guilty will be severely punished.

Two SDMs and a former SP caught red-handed receiving bribes

The case pertains to a national highway project that is passing through the Dausa district of Rajasthan, where land acquisition is currently underway. Two SDMs from Dausa district, Pinky Meena and Pushkar Mittal were entrusted with the task of acquiring land for the construction of the highway. The company was embroiled in a lawsuit due to disputes over the land acquisition. The matter was presided over by SP Manish Agarwal but he was removed after allegations of corruption surfaced against him.

However, despite Agarwal’s removal, his tout Neeraj was allegedly pressurising the company to pay bribes for the acquisition. Apparently, Neeraj had sought Rs 30 lakh from the company. Neeraj is also arrested by the ACB. 

Besides, Bandikui SDM Pinky Meena, while attending a meeting with the CM, had reportedly asked a company staffer to pay Rs 10 lakhs to the liaisoning officer. “Give the money to the liaising officer. I will collect the money from him after the meeting,” the SDM allegedly said. 

Following the meeting, as the SDM was about to collect the money from the liaising officer, the ACB officials, already waiting in the lurk, caught her red-handed taking bribes. 

Similarly, Pushkar Mittal, SDM of Dausa, had asked the company officials to send the money at his residence. The Anti Corruption Bureau team, already keeping an eye on the SDM, reached his residence as the company officials were paying money to the SDM and caught him red-handed.

According to the ACB officials, spooked by the arrests of the SDMs, the IPS officer Manish Agarwal escaped to his hometown in Jaipur. A separate ACB team is sent to Jaipur where the officer will be interrogated with respect to the bribery case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan IAS bribes, Rajasthan news, SDM arrest
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar spreads fake news on paddy procurement by govt: Read full details of letter written by govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
PIB Additional Director General sent a letter to NDTV after Ravish Kumar used wrong data to accuse govt of lying about paddy procurement
Read more
Media

Ashoka University removes links introducing Nidhi Razdan as Harvard professor, another institute quietly edits website: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Ashoka University has announced that it is withdrawing tweets and posts related to Nidhi Razdan.
Read more

Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: Former Director of Harvard’s Nieman Journalism Lab says the University does not offer journalism courses

Media OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed that she had fallen for a phishing attack and that Harvard University had not really offered her a job.

Nidhi Razdan got ‘scammed’ into believing that she got a job from Harvard University: Here is what does not make sense in her story

News Reports Raju Das -
While Nidhi Razdan says that the Harvard job she was offered was fake, last year she had said she is teaching in Harvard

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.

Pakistan aircraft PIA Boeing 777 seized by authorities, passengers stranded: Read why Malaysia acted against PIA

World OpIndia Staff -
Malaysian authorities seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 at the Kuala Lumpur Airport.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan was scammed into believing she got an offer from the real Harvard University to become a professor of journalism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan, formerly with NDTV, has revealed that she was the victim of a phishing attack and Harvard never came calling.
Read more
Government and Policy

History books should teach India’s civilisational, linguistic heritage, not unfounded claims: Parliamentary Committee meets to discuss NCERT books

Jhankar Mohta -
The panel heard suggestions from ex-NCERT director and other representatives on reforms in textbooks
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
Culture and History

NCERT says it has no information on source of claim made in textbook that Mughals had rebuilt temples after destroying them

OpIndia Staff -
NCERT History textbook says that Shahjahan and Aurangzeb have issued grants for rebuilding temples destroyed in war
Read more

Latest News

Politics

From ‘no trust on BJP’s vaccine’ to ‘impotency’ to ‘they can cause death’, Samajwadi Party’s petty politics over COVID-19 vaccine just does not end

Jhankar Mohta -
Samajwadi Party has been continuously trying to create an atmosphere of panic by spreading fake news about Covid-19 vaccine
Read more
News Reports

NDTV’s Ravish Kumar spreads fake news on paddy procurement by govt: Read full details of letter written by govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
PIB Additional Director General sent a letter to NDTV after Ravish Kumar used wrong data to accuse govt of lying about paddy procurement
Read more
Media

Ashoka University removes links introducing Nidhi Razdan as Harvard professor, another institute quietly edits website: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Ashoka University has announced that it is withdrawing tweets and posts related to Nidhi Razdan.
Read more
Media

Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: Former Director of Harvard’s Nieman Journalism Lab says the University does not offer journalism courses

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed that she had fallen for a phishing attack and that Harvard University had not really offered her a job.
Read more
News Reports

Fresh wave of coronavirus cases reported in Hebei province, massive quarantine centres being built by Chinese govt

Shashank Bharadwaj -
China has transferred more than 20 thousand people to these makeshift centres at Shijiazhuang in Hebei province after fresh cases emerged in the North China province.
Read more
News Reports

Nidhi Razdan got ‘scammed’ into believing that she got a job from Harvard University: Here is what does not make sense in her story

Raju Das -
While Nidhi Razdan says that the Harvard job she was offered was fake, last year she had said she is teaching in Harvard
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: SDM was seeking bribe during meeting where CM Gehlot spoke against corruption, arrested

Jinit Jain -
SDM Pinky Meena, and SDM Pushkar Mittal, along with the agent of a former SP have been arrested for taking bribes over a national highway project.
Read more
Media

‘Tit for Tat’, ‘Work of Art’: Netizens react to the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco, question her logic

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have been commenting on the Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco and pointed out the incredulousness of the whole situation.
Read more
News Reports

Puja Bharti murder case from Ranchi: Facebook account of victim deleted, BJP questions police inaction

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP has warned that it will hit the streets to protest in case the culprits are not arrested soon.
Read more
Media

The Nidhi Razdan Harvard fiasco: A user had sounded off the alarms as early as September 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Nidhi Razdan revealed on Friday that she fell victim to a phishing scam and confirmed that she was never offered a job by Harvard.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com