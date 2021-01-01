Friday, January 1, 2021
Home News Reports Shiv Sena clears proposal to give Rs 9.5 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Shiv Sena clears proposal to give Rs 9.5 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Sena’s own allies see red: Read Details

The proposal to waive off almost the entire Rs 10 crore amount that Taj is to pay the government was passed with a 'social and security aspect'.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena clears proposal to give Rs 9.5 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Sena's own allies see red: Read Details
CM of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray
61

The alliance government in Maharashtra has seen increased strife across its ranks in recent times as tensions between Congress and Shiv Sena seem to be at its peak. Recently, another controversy came to light after Shiv Sena led standing committee of the BMC decided to clear the proposal for an almost Rs 10 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. While Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are allies at the state government level, at the BMC level, they are opposing parties.

The Shiv Sena led committee of BMC cleared a proposal by BMC to waive off almost Rs 10 crore that the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel is supposed to pay the government for barricading a large part of the road and the footpath in front of the hotel for security purposes. The Congress leaders and several other leaders from opposition parties like NCP, BJP and even SP have been up in arms about the decision by Shiv Sena.

The allegation that is now being levelled is that the proposal to benefit Taj was passed without letting other opposition members speak. The charge has come primarily from Congress. Congress leaders are now alleging that the decision by Shiv Sena led BMC came even as then Maharashtra Lok Ayukta M L Tahaliyani had recommended that BMC come up with a policy on this. The main contention is that the BMC is charging other commercial establishments despite similar purposes, and hence the hotel should not be given any waiver.

Ravi Raja Opposition leader in BMC from the Congress party said the Shiv Sena was now a ‘party only for VIPs who frequent five-star hotels’. He also said he would file a PIL with Bombay high court. “We are exploring legal options and will move HC as no one is listening to us in BMC, and arbitrary decisions are being taken,” he said.

Bhalchandra Shirsat, the BJP corporator and standing committee member of the BMC, said, “The BMC or state government does not give any waiver to common man, but it is being given to big companies. The corporation did not pay salary to disabled employees citing cash crunch, and here it is giving a waiver of over Rs. 9.50 crore for no reason.”

The Rs 10 crore waiver that Shiv Sena has decided to grant to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

After the horrific 26/11 terrorist attack, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, that was one of the epicentres of the ghastly attack, started barricading a part of the road and the footpath in front of its hotel for security purposes.

Taj barricades and occupies around 800 square metres of public road and over 1,100 square metres of footpath. For this, Taj has to pay more than Rs 10 crore to the government.

The proposal by BMC stated that around Rs. 8.8 crore will be waived for the occupation of footpath and for Rs. 1.3 crore, which it has to pay for road occupancy, it will get a 50% discount. So, Rs 9.5 crore has been waived and Taj has only paid around Rs 66 lakh.

It is now being reported that Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadav, who heads the committee that has taken this decision, had written to civic chief Iqbal Chahal to draft a policy for Taj considering the security threat, and the held it extended to BMC employees during Covid.

The proposal to waive off almost the entire Rs 10 crore amount that Taj is to pay the government was passed with a ‘social and security aspect’ according to Yadav.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

Over Rs 70,000 crore economic loss has been caused in the December quarter, thanks to the ‘farmer’ protest: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest against the three farm laws enacted by the govt last year have reportedly cost the economy over Rs 70,000 crores
Read more
News Reports

BBMP proposes to name roads in Muslim areas in Bengaluru after Muslims, drops the proposal after BJP MPs oppose it

OpIndia Staff -
Following wide backlash over naming the roads after Muslims, the BBMP decided to revise the list of names.
Read more

Pakistani media spreads fake news that Syed Ali Shah Geelani is dead, his family says the reports are false and baseless

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani media house Daily Times had reported that Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani had passed away due to a serious illness

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CCTV footage showed that the two passengers had reached the station after the train had left, and they were not deboarded

From the Dara Hua Hindus of Maujpur to Manav’s tragic death and Shaheen Bagh ground report: Top 10 exclusive OpIndia news breaks of 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From stories on Grooming Jihad to unmasking 'civil society organizations', OpIndia published a lot of exclusive news stories in 2020.

From Grooming Jihad, Hathras case to exposing ‘drone boy’: Here are the top 10 articles of 2020 by OpIndia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
These are the top 10 articles on OpIndia that you helped go viral and made them the most read this year.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
Social Media

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot thinks Shaheen Bagh Bilkis was ‘fighting for women’s equality’, deletes story later

OpIndia Staff -
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot faced criticism for calling anti-CAA protestor Bilkis as an activist fighting for 'women's equality'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

PM Modi has the highest approval rating among world leaders

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena clears proposal to give Rs 9.5 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Sena’s own allies see red: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena led standing committee of BMC has decided to clear proposal for an almost Rs 10 crore waiver to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Over Rs 70,000 crore economic loss has been caused in the December quarter, thanks to the ‘farmer’ protest: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest against the three farm laws enacted by the govt last year have reportedly cost the economy over Rs 70,000 crores
Read more
News Reports

BBMP proposes to name roads in Muslim areas in Bengaluru after Muslims, drops the proposal after BJP MPs oppose it

OpIndia Staff -
Following wide backlash over naming the roads after Muslims, the BBMP decided to revise the list of names.
Read more
Social Media

Journalist’s iPhone gets stolen at farmers’ protests, read how heartless ‘trolls’ reacted

OpIndia Staff -
After Saba Naqvi informed that her iPhone was stolen at the farmer protest site, heartless 'trolls' mock her and her ideology
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani media spreads fake news that Syed Ali Shah Geelani is dead, his family says the reports are false and baseless

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani media house Daily Times had reported that Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani had passed away due to a serious illness
Read more
News Reports

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

OpIndia Staff -
The CCTV footage showed that the two passengers had reached the station after the train had left, and they were not deboarded
Read more
Crime

Meerut: Javed slit his married girlfriend’s throat while her five children watched

OpIndia Staff -
The accused alleged that the victim who was already married wanted to marry another man named Sonu.
Read more
News Reports

From the Dara Hua Hindus of Maujpur to Manav’s tragic death and Shaheen Bagh ground report: Top 10 exclusive OpIndia news breaks of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From stories on Grooming Jihad to unmasking 'civil society organizations', OpIndia published a lot of exclusive news stories in 2020.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com