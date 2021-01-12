Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Renu Sharma has accused Oshiwara police station officials of not accepting her complaint against Dhananjay Munde. She claims that her life is in danger and has sought help.

Jhankar Mohta
Maharashtra: Singer accuses Dhananjaya Munde of rape, sexual exploitation
NCP leader Dhananjay Munde (R) has been accused of rape and blackmail by his sister-in-law Renu Sharma (L), image source: Twitter, The Federal News
130

An upcoming playback singer Renu Sharma has levelled some serious allegations against NCP leader and a minister in Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet Dhananjay Panditrao Munde and the Maharashtra police. Renu has taken to the microblogging site to share a copy of complaint she has filed against the minister, accusing him of rape and blackmail. She also accused Maharashtra police of being apathetic towards her case.

Police not accepting complaint against the NCP leader

The singer took to her official Twiter handle to share the copy of the complaint she has lodged with Mumbai police against the NCP leader. Tagging Mumbai police, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader and former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis and PM Narendra Modi in her Tweet, Renu Sharma has accused Oshiwara police station officials of not accepting her complaint against Munde. She claims that her life is in danger and has sought help.

Victim accuses NCP leader Dhananjay Munde of rape and blackmail

According to the copy of the complaint, the singer has accused Dhananjay Panditrao Munde, who she claims is her brother-in-law, of sexual assault and rape under the pretext of marriage and blackmail.

Renu Sharma’s complain copy

The victim’s allegations

Renu Sharma has written that she was first introduced to Dhananjay Panditrao Munde in 1997 in his house in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She was around 16-17 years old then. As per the complaint, Dhananjay Munde had married Renu’s sister Karuna in 1998. In the year 2003, when Karuna was pregnant with Dhananjay Munde’s child and had gone to Indore, Dhananjay Munde started visiting Renu Sharma’s house as he knew she was alone.

Sharma has alleged that Munde had raped her when there were no family members at her home and for the next several days, had exploited her sexually. He also filmed the act one day without her consent, wrote Renu in her complaint, furthering that after that day, the NCP leader started calling her regularly. He made her believe that he was in love with her. He also lured her under the pretext of getting her a break in Bollywood as a playback singer. He told her that he was in touch with many Bollywood directors and producers and would introduce her to them.

Sharma has alleged that Munde has been repeatedly exploiting her sexually by luring her with bright prospects in Bollywood.

The singer has now approached the police with a complaint against the NCP leader and cabinet minister under IPC sections 376 (being a public servant, takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 313 (conviction for causing miscarriage), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and IT Act 2003.

Controversies and allegations against Dhananjay Munde

The NCP leader has a contentious past. In 2019, an FIR had been lodged against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making obscene comments against his estranged cousin and former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde at an election rally. A video purportedly showing the NCP leader making the remarks against the minister went viral on social media following which a BJP functionary from Parli in Beed district filed a police complaint against him. The leader had, however, said the clip was edited and fake, and his remarks were “distorted” to project him as a “villain” by his rivals to win elections.

In 2018, a controversial video, on his alleged corrupt practices had also gone viral. The audio clip aired on a regional TV channel reportedly showed discussions between two persons stating about money to be handed over to Dhananjay to close a calling attention motion over a certain issue.

