The next phase of India’s Covid vaccination drive is set to begin from the 1st of March, 2021. With only a few days remaining. misinformation regarding the same is rife on the internet. On Saturday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked some of the fake news that is circulating on social media.

Claims are being made that the vaccine will cost Rs. 500 per person and 40 per cent of the vaccinations on any given date will be reserved for pre-registered individuals while the remaining will be walk-ins. The PIB has now cleared the air surrounding the Covid vaccination drive.

Source: @PIBFactCheck

The second phase of the vaccination drive will cater to all individuals above 60 years of age and those between 45 to 59 with specific co-morbidities. The individuals must carry their Aadhar Card or Voter ID or other official photo identity proof as specified.

The government said in a press release on the 26th of February, “Vaccination will be free of charge at the Government Vaccination Centres. The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age (preferably Aadhar card or EPIC card) and certificate of co-morbidity (if required). Those taking the COVID vaccine at any designated/empanelled private health facility will have to pay a pre-fixed charge.”

The press release also specified three routes for the vaccination drive. The first is advanced self-registration through the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT Applications such as Arogya Setu. The second is on-site registration for those who cannot self-register in advance. The third is the Facilitated Cohort Registration “where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated”.

As is clear, the cost of the vaccine is not yet decided. However, it will be free at government hospitals. Furthermore, there is no 40-60 rule as the viral text suggests. Also, individuals can use their Aadhar Card or Voter ID card or any other photo identity proof as specified.