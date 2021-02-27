As EC announces 8-phase elections in West Bengal, violence by TMC begins: Election vans vandalised, LEDs stolen, BJP office vandalised

The BJP office in the Baranagar area of North Parganas district in West Bengal was vandalised on Friday night, the day when the Election Commission sounded the poll bugle in the state. The BJP has accused the TMC of being behind the vandalism.

One of the miscreants involved in the attack was beaten up by the BJP supporters and was later rescued by the police and taken to the police station.

West Bengal: BJP office in Baranagar area of North 24 Parganas district was vandalised last night. BJP alleges TMC’s role behind this. One of the miscreants was beaten up by BJP supporters, later rescued by Police & taken to Police station. A Police complaint lodged by BJP. pic.twitter.com/MkM0LpAWhV — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

The saffron party has also filed a complaint with the police with respect to the attack.

BJP’s Lokkho Sonar Bangla raths vandalised in Kolkata

Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lokkho Sonar Bangla raths were also damaged in West Bengal. The supporters of the Trinamool Congress entered its warehouse on Friday night and vandalised its publicity vans, the BJP claims. A few LEDs were also stolen from the spot. The incident took place at Kadapara in Kolkata and an official complaint was filed in this regard with the Kolkata Police.

As per initial reports, the incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the BJP, the vandals, allegedly the supporters of the TMC barged into its warehouse in Kadapara under Phool Bagan police station limits in Kolkata.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to share a video of the incident. Sharing the video, Malviya said that the elections will be tough for the EC to manage considering the culture of political violence perpetrated by the TMC.

Election Commission announces 8 phase assembly elections in

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced an eight-phased Assembly poll for West Bengal beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In a press conference, CEC Sunil Arora said, “West Bengal will see eight-phase elections. 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to the polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10.”

“In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29,” he said.