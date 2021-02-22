‘Stop Police from entering our villages in Punjab, burn their posters’: Farm Union leader instigates against Police

As the Delhi Police tighten its noose around those responsible for instigating the Republic Day violence unleashed in the national capital during the tractor rally, the farm union leaders have warned the police against entering Punjab, a report broadcasted by Times Now said.

The report further mentions that the farm union leaders have allegedly asked protesting farmers to instigate law enforcement officials by burning posters of the police.

The Times Now report also included an inflammatory speech made by one of the farm union leaders to foment unrest and anarchy in the country.

Speaking in Punjabi, the leader says, “I’m saying this even today. Dare to touch us. I’m seriously saying this. If anyone of you gets notice, burn it. Burn it. Let me know if the Delhi police enters our village. Announce that no police, whether Delhi or Punjab, must not enter our villages.”

Gurnam Singh Chaduni continues making provocative statements against the Delhi Police

The provocative statements were given by farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni during a rally at Barnala on Sunday. It is important to note that this is not the first time that Chaduni has made provocative remarks. Over the past several days, the farm union leader has been sabre-rattling against the Delhi Police, in a bid to pressurise them into giving up their investigation into the Republic Day violence that wreaked havoc in the national capital.

On Saturday, while addressing a huge gathering during a Mahapanchayat at Sector 25 rally ground in Chandigarh, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni asked farmers to gherao Delhi Police personnel if they come to villages to arrest farmers. He asked farmers to stay at the protest sites near the Delhi borders for some days on a rotational basis to continue the agitation without losing its intensity.

Without providing basis for his assertion, Chaduni went on to make a wild claim that the implementation of the farm laws would result in food price inflation. The BKU leader claimed that if the Bills are implemented, food prices will soar on the same line as the fuel prices. But, he did not bother to elaborate the relationship between the implementation of the farm laws and the food inflation.

In addition to this, Chaduni also indulged in fear-mongering, repeating the same trope that the farm leaders have been trotting out ad nauseam—farm laws were meant to benefit the “corporate sector”. Chaduni continued sowing seeds of mistrust and apprehensions among unwitting farmers, alleging that the Farm Bills would render the farmers landless and they would no longer be the owner of their own land.