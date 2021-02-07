Even as the ‘farmer’ leaders squatting on the streets of the country holding country into ransom, trying to portray their movement as a united front, cracks appear to have formed between the factions of the farmer organisations over the issue of leadership. According to the reports, an internal rift has erupted between Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) spokesperson Darshan Pal Singh and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait over certain decisions made in the run-up to the 3-hour long ‘chakka jam’ that was held on Saturday.

As the 3-hour long ‘chakka jam’ ended with no major impact in the country, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) spokesperson Darshan Pal Singh had expressed his displeasure on Saturday against Tikait saying the BKU leader, who is accused of instigating Republic day riots, should have consulted with them before taking certain decisions.

Farmer unions upset over unilateral decision of Rakesh Tikait

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait had made a statement saying, “We have evidence that few people would have attempted to spread violence at these places. So we have decided to not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.”

Reportedly, Darshan Pal is not happy with Tikait’s decision to not carry out ‘chakka jam’ in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Speaking to the media, Darshan Pal, a former Maoist leader, said that BKU leader Rakesh Tikait should consult farmer unions before taking such a call.

According to another farmer union leader, Rakesh Tikait took the decision to not hold protests in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in a haste and did not consult any of them. He said ‘farmer’ leaders camping at the borders along with Delhi for over two months were surprised to hear about the unilateral decision of Tikait.

Meanwhile, Darshan Pal has claimed that there is no division among the ‘farmer’ union despite having some disagreements.