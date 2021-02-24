The BJP has continued its impressive electoral victories with the recently held municipal corporations in six cities in Gujarat. The saffron party has secured a clear majority in Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Bhavnagar municipal corporation elections.

A total of 576 seats—72 seats in Rajkot, 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 52 in Bhavnagar, 64 in Jamnagar, 76 in Vadodara and 120 in Surat went to the polls in the elections that were held on February 21. As per the latest figures, BJP has won over 483 seats while the Congress party managed to rack up only 44 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party made impressive inroads by winning 27 seats.

In Rajkot, the BJP registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 72 seats, with Congress winning only 4 seats. In Jamnagar, BJP retained power by winning 50 out of 64 seats of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation while Congress bagged just 11 seats. The BSP has won the remaining three seats. Back in 2015, BJP had won 38 seats and Congress 24 seats.

As per the results announced so far, BJP has won 159 out of 192 seats in Ahmedabad, 44 out of 52 seats in Bhavnagar, 68 out of 72 seats in Vadodara, and 93 out of 120 seats in Surat. Congress won 14 seats in Ahmedabad, 4 in Rajkot, 11 in Jamnagar, 8 in Bhavnagar, and 7 in Vadodara. The grand old party drew a zero in the Surat Municipal Corporation elections while the new entrant AAP secured 8 seats.

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Congress has lost deposits in many seats and has come third or fourth in many seats. The voters in Gujarat have sent a clear message to the Congress. He added that the BJP’s win in over 85% seats is a clear victory of its functioning and principles.

#WATCH | Congress has lost deposits on so many seats & come 3rd & 4th on many others. By giving only 44 seats, people have sent a message to Congress leaders to do self-introspection. BJP's win on over 85% seats is a victory of BJP govts' functioning & its principles:HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/Qcp8wqBqqG — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

According to the State Election Commission(SEC), an average 46.1 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

The municipal corporation elections are seen as a test for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as the results may set the tone for the state Assembly polls due next year. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani thanked voters for their trust in BJP after the party’s victory in civic polls “We will work hard to prove the voters’ trust in us. Anti-incumbency doesn’t apply to Gujarat,” he said.