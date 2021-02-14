Sunday, February 14, 2021
Major terror attack foiled on the second anniversary of Pulwama attack, IED of 7 kg recovered from Jammu bus stand

Police said that Pakistan is trying to activate the dormant terror group named Al Badr, and some Kashmiri students studying in Punjab were being used by terrorists to further their activities

OpIndia Staff
IED Found in Jammu/ Representational Image/ Image Source: India Today
Security forces were able to prevent a major terror attack by recovering explosives in a crowded bus station in Jammu and Kashmir. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing seven kilograms was recovered near the Jammu Bus Stand by Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday.

According to the reports, two persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, identified as Suhail and Qazi. Suhail belongs to the Pulwama district, and he is a member of the Al-Badr outfit. The IED was recovered based on a specific intelligence input about it.

Jammu Inspector General of Police (IG) Mukesh Singh said that Raghunath Temple, Lakhdatta Bazar and Jammu railway station were on the hit list of the terrorists.  J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that Pakistan is trying to activate the dormant terror group named Al Badr, and some Kashmiri students studying in Punjab were being used by terrorists to further their activities.

“We were on high alert for the past 2-3 days as we had inputs that terror groups were planning an attack on the anniversary of the Pulwama tragedy. Last night, we detained a person named Suhail from Pulwama district and recovered 6-6.5 kgs of IED from his possession. He revealed during probe that he received message from Pakistan’s Al Badr Tanzeem to plant IED here. One individual from Chandigarh, named Qazi, has also been detained,” Muskesh Singh said.

The recovery of the IED in Jammu comes just days after the security personnel arrested two top terrorists – Zahoor Ahmad Rather, a terrorist associated with the Resistance Front (TRF) and Hidayatullah Malik of the Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) were arrested from Kunjwani and Bari Brahmana on Saturday.

This incident comes exactly two years after the terror attacks on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in which 40 security personnel of the force were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) later claimed responsibility for the attack. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. In retaliation, India had carried out surgical strikes on terror groups inside Pakistan, killing more than 200 Islamic terrorists.

