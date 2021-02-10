Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi said that the world saw a new global order after the coronavirus pandemic and India cannot remain a bystander in the new world order.

PM Modi emphasised that the country needs to emerge as a strong global player. However, to be strong, India needs to become self-reliant or ‘Aatmanirbhar’, said PM Modi.

Citing the two World Wars and the changes they brought on the international order, PM Modi said that the world has witnessed two World Wars and the world order changed post these two world wars. “New world order is emerging in post-Covid world. We have to decide if we have to be spectators, or emerge as world leader. India has to be self-reliant, empowered and capable if it has to emerge as a leader in the world. Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will make India an important driving force in the world,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also mentioned that post coronavirus pandemic, the new world order will emerge, and India will be a strong player globally. Making a strong point on being self-reliance, PM Modi said that India must not showcase its strength based on population, but on achieving self-reliance.

“The world post-COVID is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from the global trends will be counter-productive. That is why India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which seeks to further global good,” said PM Modi.