Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Reports Guwahati: Journalists Taufiquddin and Iqbal arrested for spreading photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Guwahati: Journalists Taufiquddin and Iqbal arrested for spreading photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma with his daughter with malicious claims

The portal begged forgiveness for their ‘unintentional mistake’, and claimed that perhaps someone with vested interested circulated this photograph of the minister with his daughter.

OpIndia Staff
367

Assam police have arrested two journalists associated with a Guwahati based web portal for trying to malign the character of senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma using a photo of the minister with his daughter. Taufiquddin Ahmad, editor in chief of the portal Pratibimba Live, and its News Editor Asif Iqbal Hussain has been arrested for spreading fake news about the minister.

Yesterday, the portal had published a photograph of Himanta Biswa Sarma embracing his minor daughter in his home. But in a mischievous manner, the portal had claimed that the minister was with an unknown woman, thereby making a serious allegation against him. Following the news report, the photograph was widely shared on social media by other users, questioning the character of Mr Sarma.

When a social media user had pointed out the rumours being spread, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Kindly tell her that the little girl in picture is my daughter”.

After the false allegation went viral on social media, especially on Facebook, the police stepped in to contain it. As informed by ADGP of Assam Police GP Singh, the two journalists have been arrested under section 509 of the IPC (intending to insult the modesty of any woman), read with section 14 and 21 of the POCSO Act, as the minister’s daughter is minor. The police have taken them in custody to investigate the conspiracy behind airing such malicious news.

Apart from Taufiquddin Ahmad and Iqbal of Pratibimba Live, police also have other persons who had further published or forwarded the photo with the same misleading claim. Puli Muchchary associated with a portal named Bodoland digital and Nang Noyonmoni Gogoi associated with Spotlight Assam have been detained by police in this regard. Along with them, social media users named Najrul Hussain, Najmul Haque and Mijul Ali have also been arrested, as per reports.

Warning everyone not to spreading such fake news under a conspiracy, GP Singh tweeted, “Action shall be taken against all persons irrespective of their place of residence who use any of the social media platforms to maliciously use such platforms for furthering this conspiracy.” He said that posting such pictures with malicious intention attracts provisions of POCSO Act, and Assam Police
would take strong action against all such attempts under stringent provisions of POCSO Act.

More people who had circulated the photo with the malicious claim may be arrested by the police.

After airing the malicious report, which they have deleted now, Pratibimba Live has now posted another report, offering apology for their original. However, ironically, they blamed others for spreading the false claim. They reported that people are trying to malign the minister by making the photograph viral on social media.

The portal begged forgiveness for their ‘unintentional mistake’, and claimed that perhaps someone with vested interested circulated this photograph of the minister with his daughter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Aatish Taseer draws inspiration from Yogendra Yadav, ‘Aandolanjeevis’ now go international

Shashank Bharadwaj -
It is rather funny that Aatish Taseer is now trying to be a free trial version of multi-faceted far-left 'protestor' Yogendra Yadav'. Except, he has now taken the game international.
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi promises Union Ministry of Fisheries which Modi Govt already delivered in 2019. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Four time Rahul Gandhi revealed he does not know that an union ministry for fisheries was created by the Modi govt in 2019

The South American connection to Tagore’s armchair, lies about which were peddled by Congress to attack Amit Shah: Read details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rubbished the allegations levelled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and stated that he did not sit on Rabindranath Tagore's chair

Amid rumours of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s divorce, her close friend and actor Yash Dasgupta may join BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jahan, who married businessman Nikhil Jain two years back has reportedly been having a rocky marriage.

Khalistani terror group SFJ launches website to support Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu and others, starts email campaign to ban PM Modi in foreign countries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has urged its supporters to send emails to foreign ambassadors in India requesting to ban PM Modi from visiting their countries

Subramanian Swamy joins left-liberal media and Pakistan to peddle misinformation on SII vaccine delivered to South Africa

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said, "I would like to clarify a few media reports that said we had returned the vaccines to India. We have not returned the AstraZeneca vaccines to India".

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga: A US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who acted in Sushant Singh’s MS Dhoni biopic commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sandeep Nahar left a note in which he mentioned unhappy marriage and constant marital disputes for deciding to end his life.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,923FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com