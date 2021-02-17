Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Kerala: Four policemen injured after Communist Party workers attack to free CPM leader from custody

The CPM workers attacked the four policemen, including the SI, who sustained injuries in the attack. A policeman has sustained an injury on his nose and the police jeep was damaged in the brawl.

CPM workers attack Kerala police/ Image Source: Manorama
In yet another incident of brutal violence unleashed by Communist party cadres in Kerala, four policemen are seriously injured after more than 50 workers of the Communist Party of India- Marxist attacked them in Kuttiady of Kozhikode, Kerala.

According to the reports, the police team was attacked when they went to arrest a CPM leader named Ambatt Ashokan, CPM’s Nettur branch secretary. A complaint was lodged against Ashokan for his involvement in an attack against the BJP leader. The police officials led by Kuttiady SI Aneesh, who had obtained a court warrant to arrest the CPM leader, had reached Ashokan’s house on Sunday.

However, a group of CPM party workers had already assembled there and forcibly released Ashokan from police custody. The CPM workers attacked the four policemen, including the SI, who sustained injuries in the attack. A policeman has sustained an injury on his nose, and the police jeep was damaged in the brawl. The injured cops are admitted to a hospital.

Following the attacks, the Kuttiady police have registered a case against CPM men for attempted murder, destroying public property and preventing the police from discharging its duty. The Kerala police have named more than 50 CPM workers in the FIR.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the case. It is important to note that CPM is the leading party in the ruling LDF coalition in the state.

