Spokesperson of the Delhi Police has said that they are investigating “all angles” related to the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma. The family of the activist had alleged that he was murdered in connection with the donation drive for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya he was participating in.

Delhi Police spokesperson says they are in touch with Rinku Sharma's family and are examining whatever information is coming to them. "We are investigating all angles," he says while replying to a reporter's question. pic.twitter.com/VXzEdVkdet — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) February 12, 2021

The Delhi Police spokesperson said that specifically when asked if the ‘Ram slogan’ had anything to do with the murder. He also said that the accused have been arrested. Earlier, the Police had said that there was no ‘communal angle‘ to the murder, which was then used by expected quarters to whitewash the brutality of the crime.

Rinku Sharma breathed his last on the 11th of February after being brutally assaulted and stabbed with a knife in the Mangolpuri area of West Delhi. The preliminary investigation of the Delhi Police has revealed that Sharma was stabbed to death by the very same people for whom he had donated his blood a year ago. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The police have arrested four accused persons who killed Rinku on Wednesday at his residence. The arrested assailants have been identified as Mohammad Islam, Danish Nasruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam, according to social media posts. Rinku is now survived by his mother Radha Devi, father Ajay Sharma and brothers Ankit and Manu Sharma.