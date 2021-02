Randhir and Rishi Kapoor’s youngest brother Rajeev Kapoor today passed away. He was 58. He was the youngest son of Raj Kapoor and was best known for acting in film Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

He suffered a massive heart attack. He was taken to Inlaks hospital by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor where he was declared dead on arrival. Last year, his older brother Rishi Kapoor had passed away after prolonged illness.