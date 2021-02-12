'Activist' Yogendra Yadav begs for donation for continuing protests

Icchadhari ‘protestor’ (Andolanjeevi) Yogendra Yadav who had earlier claimed that the anti-farm law agitation was ‘apolitical’ in nature as he had inserted himself in the protests, has now demanded donations for his political party.

In an expected turn of events on Friday, Yadav tweeted, “Now that we’ve been officially anointed “andolanjeevi”, we thought we might ask for support for Jai Kisan Andolan! If you are an Indian Citizen and believe in andolanjeevis, please contribute to Swaraj Abhiyan.” The full-time activist had put out the bank and UPI details, urging his followers to contribute so that he can further his anti-farm law propaganda.

Now that we’ve been officially anointed “andolanjeevi”, we thought we might ask for support for Jai Kisan Andolan!

If you are an Indian Citizen and believe in andolanjeevis, please contribute to Swaraj Abhiyan:



➡️ Online: https://t.co/1HFMGZNiQj



➡️ UPI ID: 7065003169@upi pic.twitter.com/PsPkc1N95X — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 12, 2021

During the talks between the government and the so-called farmer leaders, the central government had summarily refused to entertain Yogendra Yadav. However, even after the central government’s curt refusal to allow any political personality to be involved in negotiations with the farmers’ unions, Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav, a political activist and former psephologist, was stubbornly trying to affect his importance by forcing himself into the ongoing negotiations.

Yogendra Yadav, who OpIndia has fondly christened as Icchadhari protester, has been seen in every disruptive protest that the country has witnessed over the past few years. Yogendra Yadav was also instrumental in the Shaheen Bagh protests and the larger anti-CAA protests that eventually led to the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots where over 50 people were killed. While the riots took place on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of February, Yogendra Yadav was involved with those who planned the violence ever since the 7th of December.

It is rather interesting that after inserting himself in the so-called farmer protest, which was incidentally spearheaded by Khalistanis, Yogendra Yadav is now using the same protest to collect money for his political party in the name of further protests. It only goes to show that Yogendra Yadav, who often inserts himself in every protest in the country, especially when it is spearheaded by Islamists and Khalistanis, is only interested in creating his own political clout while the nation burns owing to these protests he fans.

Yogendra Yadav cries foul after receiving ₹50 donation

Ahead of the Haryana State Legislative elections, Yogendra Yadav had endorsed ‘environmentalist’ Tejpal Yadav as one of his party candidates. While taking to Twitter, he pleaded for monetary support from his like-minded followers. But, he was up for a rude shock when he only ₹50 for his supposed ‘green politics’.

Yogendra Yadav lamented, “You know what? My appeal to donate for this environmental crusader got 816 likes and 168 retweets but only ₹50 in donation. Is that how we support green politics? Will some of us turn our likes into action?”