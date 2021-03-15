The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has approached the top court of the country in opposition to the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case, by the Bombay High Court. The case is likely to be listed for hearing on March 18 before a Bench of Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Chakraborty and four others, including her brother Showik Chakraborty, are accused of facilitating the procurement of drugs for consumption by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 under various sections of NDPS. Reportedly, she was arrested by the narcotics department who argued that her custodial interrogation was needed to break the drug cartel. After spending close to a month in jail over drug-related charges, actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail in the NDPS case by the Bombay High Court in October 2020. The court had overturned the decision of a special court that had extended the actor’s judicial custody till October 20.

The high court had granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on a PR bail bond of Rs.1 lakh. The court had granted one month to furnish bail bond at the request of her advocate Satish Manshinde. She was to visit the nearest police station every ten days after she is released on bail. ASG Anil Singh requested a stay on bail, but the court rejected it.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother named in the charge sheet filed by the NCB in Bollywood-drug nexus case

Earlier this month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had filed a charge sheet in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. NCB chief Sameer Wankhede reportedly filed the charge sheet himself before a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court. The charge sheet is reported to have around 12,000 pages in hardcopy format and includes the names of a total of 33 people and the statements of around 200 witnesses.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Rajput, and her brother Showik Chakraborty have also been named as accused in the charge sheet. The NCB had reportedly registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty in August last year under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

According to the sources in the NCB, the charge sheet details how various drugs including synthetic narcotic substances were being procured at the highest level and then distributed across Mumbai through various hands. “From drugs being manufactured to the supply chain and ultimately its consumption, the trail has been mentioned,” a source from the NCB said. The evidence used by the agency in the case includes details of WhatsApp messages among the accused, and the seizures made during raids.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his house under mysterious circumstances

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Bandra situated flat in Mumbai in June last year. Mumbai police had initially declared the reason of his death as suicide. However, following the dissatisfaction among people regarding the investigation of his death by Mumbai police and several social media campaigns, CBI was roped in for the investigation of his death.

Several top celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were interrogated during the investigation into the drug syndicate in the film industry.