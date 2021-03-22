In a sensational development in Mansukh Hiren murder, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Antilia (Mukesh Ambani residence) in Mumbai on 25 February, a transcript of a phone recording has come to light. This phone recording was handed over to Maharashtra ATS as evidence in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. According to Republic TV report, the tape transcript contains a conversation between Mansukh Hiren and his brother Vinod on February 27, a day after Hiren’s interrogation by the Police in the Antilia case.

During the conversation, Mansukh Hiren, who had died under mysterious circumstances earlier this month, told his brother that Sachin Vaze had asked him not to mention anywhere that he was using the Scorpio.

In between the conversation, when Vinod asks Mansukh Hiren whether he mentioned Sachin Vaze in his statement to the police, Mansukh denies, saying that Vaze had warned him against it.

This conversation, according to Republic TV, makes it evident that Mansukh Hiren was trying to conceal information at the behest of the tainted Mumbai Cop and former Shiv Sena leader Sachin Vaze.

Video footage shows Mansukh Hiren with Sachin Vaze in a car a day after his bomb-laden Scorpio was parked outside Antilia

Earlier, video footage recorded outside the Crime Branch surfaced, in which Sachin Vaze was seen with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the bomb-laden Scorpio. The footage was recorded on February 26, a day after the bomb-laden Scorpio was detected outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

In the video, Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze was seen driving Mansukh Hiren to the crime branch. Mansukh Hiren was seen sitting next to Vaze in the Land Cruiser Prado – the vehicle which has been seized by the NIA. On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency had seized two more luxury cars – a Mercedes Benz ML 250 CDI and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado GRJ 120 R in the Antilia bomb scare case, which are suspected to be linked to API Sachin Vaze.

This footage also revealed that Vaze was indeed in touch with the deceased businessman Mansukh Hiren a day after his bomb-laden car was parked outside Mukesh Hiren’s residence.

Sachin Vaze’s connection in the Antilia Bomb scare case

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a sensational disclosure on March 5 in Vidhan Sabha when he claimed that Assistant Police officer Sachin Vaze was in touch with Hiren.

Fadnavis has alleged conspiracy behind the attack against Mukesh Ambani, alleging that it could not be a coincidence that the car was stolen from Thane, the route they followed was also from Thane, and the IO investigating the case also lived in Thane.

Shortly after Fadnavis’ revelation, Mansukh Hiren was found in a creek in Thane. Hiren’s wife has accused Vaze of murdering her husband. The case was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad on March 6, and Vaze was removed from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after his name surfaced in connection with the matter.

The ATS revealed that Mansukh Hiren’s was murdered because he refused to take the rap for planting the explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house. The murder of Hiren was allegedly planned on March 2 during a two-hour meeting Sachin Vaze held with his two other colleagues. Reportedly, Vaze ordered the hit but wasn’t present during the actual murder. In an attempt to establish an alibi, Vaze stayed put at Dongri carrying out searches on hotels till late at night.