A shocking incident of human skeletons being unearthed in a house in Panipat, Haryana came to light on Tuesday. According to reports, three human skeletons were found buried beneath the cement floor of a house located in Shiv Nagar Panipat. The skeletons emerged after the house occupants decided to undertake some construction work at the ground floor of the house.

Skeletons emerged when the floor of the house was dug for some construction work

The current occupants of the house have reportedly been living in the house for about two and a half years after buying the house. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Vats told that the occupants started some construction work at the ground floor of the house. When the labourers started digging the cemented floor in the house, three human skeletons were found buried under.

It is clear that three people were murdered and buried: DSP

DSP Vats reached at the scene with a forensic team and started investigation on receiving information about skeletons. The DSP said that it was clear three people were murdered and buried in the house. The police is gathering information about the previous owners. The forensic report will reveal the gender of the skeletons and how old they are. A case has been registered by the police under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.