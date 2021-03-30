Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Home News Reports Father of woman who accused former Karnataka minister of sexual exploitation points fingers at...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Father of woman who accused former Karnataka minister of sexual exploitation points fingers at DK Sivakumar, says Congress leader ‘pressurising her’

Lambasting the Congress leader, the father of the woman said, "DK Shivakumar has sent our daughter to Goa by giving her some money. She is under his custody and speaking whatever she has been taught by him."

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka sex scandal: Father of woman who accused former minister points fingers at Congress' DK Sivakumar
Family members of the woman speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Monday (image source: NewIndianExpress)
189

The father of the woman who accused former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi of sexual harassment held a press conference in Belagavi on Monday to give out details about his daughter’s whereabouts. Pinning the blame on Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the woman’s father alleged that she is under the leader’s custody and is being pressurized into giving statements, reported New Indian Express.

Lambasting the Congress leader, he said, “DK Shivakumar has sent our daughter to Goa by giving her some money. She is under his custody and speaking whatever she has been taught by him.”

Informing the reporters that his daughter has been held against her will, he requested the government to get her released and give them her custody.

The woman’s father is also not in favour of her daughter directly appearing before the court to record her statements. While speaking to the media, he said, “My daughter should not be made to appear before a judge now. Bring her home just for four days after she arrives in Bengaluru. Otherwise, the court should give her a four-day break before her statement is recorded. There are possibilities that she may not give the correct statement since she is under huge pressure now. She may talk as instructed by DK Shivakumar in the court.”

Raising suspicion as to why he wants his daughter to be home before appearing in court, he reiterated that he would not try to influence her daughter’s thoughts and it is only for her safety.

He clarified, “She needs to relax for some days. We, as parents, will counsel her to not speak anything under pressure. All the statements she made till now seem spoken under pressure. Therefore, the court should direct the police to go for parental counselling. The court may even instruct the cops to allow her to visit home for some days as she has been away for the past 20 days.”

“I am a retired soldier and I am capable of taking care of her. The political leaders are using my daughter as their puppet”, he added.

The family’s statement came after the reports of their daughter appearing before a judge to record her statement surfaced in media. The woman’s lawyer has moved an application of requisition before a magistrate court.

The woman’s inconsolable mother urged that she just wants her daughter back. She informed the media that her daughter was promised a job. “She told me four months ago that someone related to Shivakumar will get her the job”, she said.

After the woman’s alleged scandal clips started making rounds in media on March 2nd, she informed her mother over the phone that the videos were morphed and edited. Since then, she has not been in touch with the family as her phone has been taken away, the mother alleged.

The woman’s brother also alleged that his sister is acting as per DK Shivakumar’s order and being pressurized to issue statements. He said the video statements that have been released so far were all made under pressure.

The family said they had full faith in the police and judiciary system and that their daughter should be freed from the pressure and torture.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar rubbished all the allegations by the woman’s family and claimed he has nothing to do with the case. He demanded that the family should produce proof of the allegations made and give it to the police officers for investigation.

The woman in question had filed an FIR against former BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi at the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru in the sex CD scandal. She had filed a two-page complaint at the commissioner’s office through her advocate KM Jagadish alleging that she feared for her safety.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in the Yediyurappa cabinet, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal. While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was “fake”, the woman had accused him of sexually “using” her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

From sexual harassment to breaking their own head with a brick: Here are 6 cases in 5 weeks where SC/ST Act was falsely used

Jhankar Mohta -
In many cases, people from SC/ST communities have been found using the Act for vengeance, settling personal scores in cases where there was no caste discrimination involved.
News Reports

In Nanded, A sword-wielding mob from Gurudwara attacks police after they were denied permission for Hola Mohalla: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Mob of sword-wielding men attacked policemen at a Gurudwara in Nanded after they were refused permission for religious procession

Liberals oppose Manipur order to control influx of illegals from Myanmar: How they’re itching to watch India go the US way and repeat past...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Manipur Government has issued an order to control the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar into the state.

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Opinions Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.

Mamata Banerjee tells women to beat up BJP workers with utensils, calls herself Royal Bengal Tiger: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee has declared herself a Royal Bengal Tiger while campaigning in Nandigram ahead of polling on 1st April.

Recently Popular

Opinions

As Netizens trend #NoPropagandaHoli, here are 7 examples of when brands made the Hindu festival an excuse to peddle the liberal agenda

Akshita Bhadauria -
Social media users have strongly opposed the virtue signaling by brands and 'influencers' centered around Holi.
Read more
Media

BBC, with history of anti-Hindu bias, attempts to take Hinduism out of Holi and Islamise the festival of colours: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The British public broadcaster BBC took to social media to Islamise Holi and attempted to take Hinduism out of the festival.
Read more
News Reports

Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
Read more
Politics

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Read more
Politics

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Kishore vows to quit job as ‘election strategist’ if BJP crosses 100 seats in Bengal. Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to Indian Express, Prashant Kishore has asserted again that the BJP will struggle to cross 100 seats mark.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,034FansLike
526,465FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com