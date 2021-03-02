Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja is being mocked on social media after she shared a photograph of herself receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. In the photograph, a nurse can be seen delivering the injection over the cloth of her blouse in the arm.

Source: KK Shailaja/Facebook

The photograph has attracted great mockery on social media.

Have you ever seen anyone getting a vaccination over a blouse



Well this is Shailaja teacher, our very own Minister of Health from Kerala..



Hope BBC has taken note of this too 😁 pic.twitter.com/9CNUUWSYLQ — Shilpa Nair (@shilpamdas) March 2, 2021

Whats this new model of vaccination through dress https://t.co/odmyqOG1Qm — NR Niranjan (@NR_Tatvamasi) March 2, 2021

However, CPI(M) workers claimed that the photo shared by KK Shailaja is from a photoshoot session to create awareness about the necessity of taking the vaccine. They also insisted that she did take the vaccine later on by taking a direct jab on her skin.

Ministers across the political spectrum are getting themselves vaccinated in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Prime Minister Modi himself had taken the vaccine early morning on the 1st of March itself.

Citizens above the age of 60 and those over 45 with specified comorbidities are eligible for the vaccine in the second phase.