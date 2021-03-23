During a press conference on March 23, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chose not to act on a report exposing a racket related to the transfer of police officials which was bought to his notice. He further said that CM Thackeray decided to keep mum just to save his government.

He said, “The chief minister did not take any action through the General Administration Department comes under him. The report has been with the government since August 2020 but to date no action on it. Seems like he shielded and protected this entire racket to save his government.”

Data over 6.3 GB to be shared with Union Home Ministry

In his statement, Fadnavis said that he has a copy of the report along with 6.3 GB of data that includes call recordings and documents. He added that the data would be shared with the Union Home Secretary for investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He said, “Since the union home secretary is the custodian and the chief minister, despite being in charge of General Administration Department did nothing to act on the report, I shall be submitting the report to the Centre.”

Rashmi Shukla was falsely punished, alleged Fadnavis

Fadnavis alleged that the call data he has acquired includes the names of senior IPS officers, non-IPS officers, junior officers, and politicians. He further accused the Maharashtra government of wrongfully “punishing” Commissioner of Intelligence Rashmi Shukla, who is a senior officer and worked under three governments.

Fadnavis said, “Rashmi Shukla, despite being the senior-most police officer, was overlooked for a promotion. She was promoted as Director-General of Civil Defence, a non-existent post not even sanctioned by the Cabinet. On the other hand, those whose names surface in the call intercepts have got the posts they wanted.”

In a tweet, he said, “This MVA Govt did not take any action on these severe & sensitive allegations. Instead transferred the intelligence Commissioner.”

Permission for phone tapping was granted by Additional Chief Secretary Kunte

Fadnavis said that the phone tapping was done with permission from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte. Shukla submitted the report to the Director-General of Police Subodh Jaiswal on August 25, 2020.

He further submitted the report to ACS (Home) on August 26, 2020.

Letter by Rashmi Shukla (Image: Aaj Tak)

Fadnavis said the DG had recommended notifying the chief minister about the named identified in the report.

Letter by DG (Image: Aaj Tak)

The DG had also asked to ensure the secrecy of the report to avoid disrepute to the government.