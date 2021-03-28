Sunday, March 28, 2021
Nandigram: Mamata Banerjee extends visit from 3 days to 5, Amit Shah and Mithun Chakraborty to hold rally in lead up to face off

Mamata Banerjee is set to arrive in Nandigram today (Sunday) at 4 pm to participate in a mela, and later hold a rally in Birulia, the very same area where she was injured.

The epicenter of 2021 West Bengal elections, Nandigram is all set to witness a face-off between the titans between the BJP and TMC. In a final push by TMC to win Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee will be seen hosting rallies and roadshows for the next five days, as reported by Jagran.

Mamata Banerjee is set to arrive in Nandigram today (Sunday) at 4 pm to participate in a mela, and later hold a rally in Birulia, the very same area where she was injured. Her five-day visit begins with roadshows followed by three rallies to be held tomorrow (March 29) and the day after (March 30) in both the blocks of the constituency. It is being reported that Mamata Banerjee will continue to rally in a wheelchair which seems to have become a part of her political event since her injury.

On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding a massive roadshow on Tuesday (March 30) with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined the party, to garner support for Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata Banerjee’s opponent and ex-TMC leader, in Nandigram.

Mamata Banerjee will reportedly participate in at least 10 public events. She extended her stay from three days to five days saying, “The BJP is giving shelter to the outsider goons to create tension during the polls. I will stay at Nandigram despite all odds so that nothing untoward happens there.”

The sudden extension of Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Nandigram has attracted strong reactions from the BJP camp.

Senior BJP leader, Kailash Vijayvargiya in an interview said, “Banerjee has already lost confidence about the Nandigram seat. Nandigram’s people were actually waiting for Banerjee to come (and contest the seat) so that they can teach her a lesson. She had assured that she would bring industry to Nandigram and also improve agriculture. For 10 years, she remained the chief minister but she did not do any development…Whatever development happened there was done by Adhikari (who won the assembly seat in 2016 on a TMC ticket).”

Tajinder Bagga, another popular face from the BJP cadre who carried out major campaigns in Bengal for BJP, tweeted regarding the matter.

Contrary to this, TMC leaders are optimistic that Mamata Banerjee will come back to power with ease. A senior leader of TMC said, “She (Mamata Banerjee) will win comfortably in Nandigram. There is no anger against her amongst the people…she will win her seat, defeating Suvendu Mukherjee by a comfortable margin”.

A TMC delegation of MP Derek o’ Brien MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had met the State Election Office urging the Election Commission to ensure ‘violence free’ election throughout the state including Nandigram. However, Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Somendu Adhikari and some karyakartas were brutally assaulted by a mob led by Ram Govind Das, the Block President of the area, before the TMC goons proceeded to vandalize the car. 

Allegedly, the TMC party workers have been asked to keep an eye on and monitor BJP’s activities.

