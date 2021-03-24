Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Updated:

NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Vaze in Antilia bomb case

Vaze is accused of planting an explosive-laden car outside the residence of Reliance Group chief Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021.

OpIndia Staff
UAPA invoked against Sachin Vaze
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invoked UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) against suspended Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze. Vaze is accused of planting an explosive-laden car outside the residence of Reliance Group chief Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021. Maharashtra ATS had on Tuesday revealed that Vaze destroyed key evidence to cover his tracks.

Days after the car was discovered, the owner, Mansukh Hiren was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Initially it was reported as suicide, but further investigation pointed towards a murder. His wife had accused Vaze of killing him. Maharashtra ATS has also said that Vaze was directly involved in Hiren’s murder.

Earlier, video footage recorded outside the Crime Branch surfaced, in which Sachin Vaze was seen with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the bomb-laden Scorpio. The footage was recorded on February 26, a day after the bomb-laden Scorpio was detected outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. Vaze was driving Hiren to the Crime Branch. Mansukh Hiren was seen sitting next to Vaze in the Land Cruiser Prado – the vehicle which has been seized by the NIA. 

