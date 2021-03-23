Tuesday, March 23, 2021
‘He was directly involved in the murder’: Maharashtra ATS names Sachin Vaze as the key conspirator in Mansukh Hiren murder

The Maharashtra ATS chief also said that a lot of CCTV footage has been destroyed and that they are still in the process of collecting evidence from various sources.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra ATS says Sachin Vaze the key conspirator of Mansukh Hiren's murder, BJP slams ATS
Sachin Vaze(Source: Hindustan Times)
1

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday announced in a press conference that suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze was a key conspirator in the Mansukh Hiren murder case. However, the cop has refuted the allegations levelled against him.

“Sachin Vaze said he was never in contact with Mansukh Hiren & that he had no idea about the Scorpio. We have evidence that he was directly involved in the murder. We will arrest more people in the coming days,” ATS chief Jai Jeet Singh said while addressing a press conference on the investigation in the Mansukh Hiren murder case.

While the Maharashtra ATS chief did not reveal Vaze’s motive behind the murder, he shared crucial details that hinted towards his involvement in the murder case.

The ATS chief also added that a Volvo car was confiscated from Daman in connection with the murder case earlier today and it is currently being analysed by the forensic team in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra ATS chief also said that a lot of CCTV footage has been destroyed and that they are still in the process of collecting evidence from various sources.

BJP hits back, attacks Sharad Pawar for defending Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Maharashtra ATS, stating that the investigative agency only issued a statement and did not take any questions. He raised questions on the current developments in Maharashtra and wondered about the compulsions forcing Sharad Pawar to defend Anil Deshmukh.

“The only way by which Sharad Pawar Ji’s credibility can be restored is by making Anil Deshmukh resign,” Prasad said.

Sachin Vaze stayed in a five-star hotel under fake Aadhaar: NIA investigation

Earlier today, it came to light that Sachin Vaze had used a fake Aadhaar card to check-in at a hotel in Mumbai a day before Mansukh Hiren’s Scorpio went missing. It was reported that Sachin Vaze stayed at Trident, Nariman Point from February 16 to February 20. NIA conducted a search in the room where Sachin Vaze resided under a fictitious name and a forged Aadhaar card.

The NIA team has also seized some documents from the hotel room, however, what the documents pertain to is not clear as yet. The team has also seized the CCTV footage to probe who all met Vaze when he was residing at the hotel.

The report also stated that those dates coincided with the time when Vaze was part of a team that raided various establishments in Mumbai at night for violations of licence conditions such as staying open at night beyond permitted hours, as per a Mumbai Police officer.

