Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Mehbooba Mufti aide Waheed Ur Rehman Para ran a stone-pelting racket in Kashmir, arranged weapons for terrorists: NIA

The NIA said that Waheed Ur Rehman Para misused his position and government machinery to smuggle AK-47 Rifles and ammunition by using his official vehicle.

PDP Leader Waheed-ur-Rahman Para/ Image Source: News18
In a sensational disclosure, the National Investigation Agency has revealed that the arrested Peoples Democratic Party leader and Mehbooba Mufti’s close aide Waheed Ur Rehman Para ran a “stone-pelting” racket and smuggled weapons for terrorists in South Kashmir, reports Republic TV.

In the charge-sheet filed against PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para and three others, the NIA has said that Para was part of a larger conspiracy and was running a “stone pelting” racket in South Kashmir. The NIA said that Waheed-ur-Rehman Para misused his position and government machinery to smuggle AK-47 Rifles and ammunition by using his official vehicle.

In its charge-sheet, the agency said that the weapons were supplied to active terrorists of South Kashmir. The charge-sheet was filed in the case pertaining to the arrest of Hizbul Commander Naved Babu along with DSP Davinder Singh and others. The NIA had earlier filed a charge-sheet against eight accused in this case.

Para organised stone-pelting in Pulwama, says NIA

Further, in its charge-sheet filed in Special NIA Court Jammu, the NIA had accused PDP Youth Leader Para of running a ‘Stone Pelting’ racket in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district to attain political mileage. The charge-sheet said that Para organised a racket of stone pelters in Pulwama District in 2010-11.

Para arranged a group of 20-25 youth who were involved in stone-pelting in Pulwama, which yielded the PDP leaders some political mileage, said the charge-sheet.

“Waheed Ur Rehman Para extended support to the active terrorists of HM and Lot in Kashmir valley. Investigation revealed that Waheed Ur Rehman entered into a criminal conspiracy along with accused Irfan Shafi Mir Davender Singh and Syed Naveed Mushtaq for raising funds for the banned terrorist organisation HM for procurement of arms and ammunition for the terrorists active in Kashmir valley to sustain the on-going terrorist activities in the Union territory of J&K,” NIA charge-sheet reads.

Para had also recently secured a win in the DDC election from Pulwama. He is currently in jail.

Para had allegedly paid money to Hizbul, says NIA

Earlier, the NIA had said that Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen to ensure its support ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The NIA had alleged that Waheed Ur Rehman Para had several meetings with accused Irfan Shafi Mir at his house located at Gupkar Road, Srinagar. Waheed Ur Rehman Para associated himself with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen and provided Rs.10 Lacs to Hizbul terrorist Irfan Shafi Mir for further handing over the same to Syed Naveed Mushtaq for buying of arms and ammunition for the Islamic terror outfit.

Reportedly, the money was delivered to Hizbul operative Syed Mushtaq Naveed alias Naveed Babu through Davinder Singh. The arrested J&K police officer had allegedly received the money at Srinagar airport, where he was posted then and had carried the same hidden in a tiffin box.

Davinder Singh was arrested along with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Asif Rather on January 11 when they were travelling together in a car. Later, it was reported that he was on the payroll of the Islamic terrorist organisation. Subsequently, his case was handed over to the NIA. The NIA had taken over the case on the 18th of January.

