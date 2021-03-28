Notorious criminal Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja who had escaped from GTB Hospital killed in an exchange of fire with police

Gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja who had escaped from police custody following a shootout at GTB Hospital in Delhi on Thursday was killed in during an exchange of fire with police on Saturday. According to reports, the Special Cell of Delhi police had received information that Fajja was hiding near Tulsi Apartments in Rohini sector 14.

#NewsAlert | Gangster Kuldeep Fazza shot dead in an encounter with Delhi Police.



Fajja was injured in an exchange of fire with a team of police that reached his hideout to conduct a raid. He was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead.

Delhi: Kuldeep Fazza, an accused who fled away from GTB Hospital on March 25, was injured during an exchange of fire with Special Cell team, in a flat in Sector 14, Rohini. He was rushed to Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead.

“After monitoring his activity throughout the day, a team led by Inspectors Sunil Rajain and Ravinder Joshi decided to conduct a raid at his hideout. They cordoned off the area and asked him to surrender around 12:45 am, but he fired. In retaliation, police also fired and he was killed. His associate, who provided him shelter, has been arrested from the spot” se senior police official was quoted as saying.

Fajja had escaped from police custody from GTB Hospital

Fajja, a close aide of jailed gangster Jitendra Maan alias Gogi, was brought to the GTB Hospital for treatment on Thursday. After he reached the hospital, around 10 armed assailants attacked the police personnel. “They threw chilli powder at the police team. Over 20 rounds were fired by both sides. One of the assailants, Ankesh, was shot in the back and fell while another accused, Ravi, sustained two bullet injuries in the chest and died”, a police officer said.

As per reports, police came to know a few days ago that gangster Kala Rana approached one Priyavrat from Bangkok and asked him to coordinate with Fajja for a personal favour. Priyavrat was arrested on March 6 by the special cell of Delhi police in connection with the murder of a civil defence volunteer in Bawana. Kala Rana then asked one Ankesh to coordinate with Fajja when he arrives at the hospital. “Ankesh stayed at a hotel in Saraswati Vihar on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, he picked up his aides, including two juveniles, from Mukarba Chowk”, said a police officer.

Fajja carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest.