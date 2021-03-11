Thursday, March 11, 2021
Home News Reports After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

PSPCL said that fresh tenders for corporate connection scheme were invited after the previous Vodafone contract expired, and Jio won it by quoting the lowest rate

Anurag
1

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi keeps accusing the Modi government of working for the benefits of Ambani and Adani, the Congress-ruled Punjab government has directed the employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to use only Jio network as official connection for their phones. The PSPCL has directed its employees to send the details of their existing SIM card details so that those can be replaced with Jio SIMs. This comes just months after Jio mobile phone towers were destroyed by ‘farmer protesters’ while the state government remained a mute spectator.

In a letter issued on March 8 by a deputy chief engineer headquarters cum administration, North Jalandhar office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials have been directed to send details of their SIM cards to the senior authorities with immediate effect. The directive was issued as the PSPCL’s contract with Vodafone has ended, and Reliance Jio grabbed the contract in recently released tenders.

The letter that was issued in Punjabi said, “Under your area, all Vodafone SIM users (PSPCL employees) should give the details of their SIM cards as per the requirement mentioned in the letter by 3 pm today, and if the details were not sent on time then the received information from other offices except yours would be sent to the higher authorities and the entire responsibility of it is of your office.”

Letter issued by PSPCL

Thousands of employees at PSPCL have been using Vodafone connection for years under the corporate connection scheme. As per reports, there was no severe connection problem reported by PSPCL. The employees also get a certain amount of data free under the corporate connection scheme. 

A Venu Prasad, Chairman cum Managing Director PSPCL, in a statement to The Indian Express, said that new tenders were called in after the contract with Vodafone was over. Three companies that Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone, participated in the bidding. The state-owned telecom company BSNL did not participate in bidding.

Prasad further said that the rate of Reliance Jio was the lowest compared to Vodafone and Airtel. “Reliance had quoted Rs 2.3 crore against Rs 2.92 crore of Vodafone, so there was a difference of Rs 62 lakh between the rates of two, so we chose the lowest one,” he added. Jio is also providing additional services.

The backlash on social media

After the letter issued by PSPCL started making rounds on social media, the Punjab government faced a backlash. It has to be noted that a large number of farmers and their supporters have been boycotting Jio services in Punjab. There were several reports about damaging Jio towers in Punjab as a mark of protest. The protesters destroyed a total of over 1500 towers.

AAP Punjab did not leave the chance and claimed that the contract was given to Reliance because of the friendship between Captain Amarinder, CM Punjab and Mukesh Ambani.

One Twitter user said, “At a time when Reliance is being opposed in Punjab due to the farmers’ protest, has issued an order to change the employees’ mobile from Vodafone to Jio.

Netizens took social media to outrage over the contract given to Jio by the state-owned power company. It has to be noted that after several towers were destroyed in Punjab and not strict action was taken by the Punjab government, Reliance Jio had moved to Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking orders for strict action against the protesters. While Punjab CM was directing Police to take action, Youth Congress leaders were provoking protesters to destroy towers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Telegram channel used for sending terror message was created in or near Tihar Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Terror group Jaish Ul Hind used the Telegram channel to take responsibility for the parked vehicle outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

Uttar Pradesh: Neha Naz accuses her husband Shahnawaz of abuse, harassment in viral video, appeals to CM Yogi for help

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Seven, including the woman's husband Shahnawaz, have been arrested till now.

CPI(M) fields JNU riots case accused Aishe Ghosh in West Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The CPI(M) has fielded JNU’s student wing president Aishe Ghosh in the Jamuria Assembly constituency in the West Burdwan district.

Russian Embassy dismisses Indian Express report on Afghan peace process, says it is based on ‘ill-informed sources’

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Delhi stressed that Russia "always stated that India plays a very important role in Afghanistan, and its eventual deeper involvement in dedicated dialogue formats is natural".

Canada: Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines come up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The billboards thanking PM Modi and India were put up by Hindu Forum Canada.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Zomato delivery executive breaks female customer’s nose after a heated argument over late delivery of food order

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
523,059FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com