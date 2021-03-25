BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's Bharat Yatra seems to have one thing in common and that is a call for violence. While addressing a rally in Jaipur, Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday asked the gathering to be ready with tractors to break the barricades and enter Delhi once again. In a clear case of advocating violence, Rakesh Tikait tweeted the same through his official Twitter handle.

किसानों को फिर दिल्ली में घुसना होगा और बैरिकेड तोड़ने होंगे- राकेश टिकैत — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) March 24, 2021

“You would need to go to Delhi when asked and have to breach barricades again,” Tikait said in Jaipur while addressing the crowd. The BKU leader, confident that his rally would attract at least 1 lakh farmers, witnessed a crowd of less than 5000, as per a report in Bhaskar. Moreover, the rally was disrupted by bad weather, and one youth was injured in a mild stampede caused due to the damage of tents on the protest site. Rakesh Tikait seemed visibly upset with the number and said this will just help the Centre to implement the laws in full force. In another attempt to create chaos, Rakesh Tikait has given a call for Bharat Bandh on March 26.

Using misinformation as armor to fuel the protests, Tikait had earlier said, “we need to start such protest in every city until these three black laws are taken back and the law on MSP is not brought.” He was addressing a rally in Shivamogga, Karnataka last week. He also encouraged the farmers in Karnataka to organize a protest in the state similar to the violent rally in Delhi. He said the farmers should ‘gherao’ (surround) Bengaluru from all sides. In a tweet, he appealed to manufacture a Delhi-like violent protest that shook the entire nation on January 26, in Bengaluru.

However, the local police have registered a case under Section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) against Rakesh Tikait for inciting the crowd.

To this, he responded on Twitter saying that no case can compel him to stop his agitation and that his aim is to fight against the brute force.

Rakesh Tikait and his brother Naresh Tikait have been constantly giving calls for protests and violence through their verified Twitter accounts.

The another tweet, which was retweeted by Rakesh Tikait, asked the farmers to make protests a part of their routine.

The self-acclaimed Annadata has declared that all roads, public transport, markets, and other public spaces will remain shut on March 26 from 6 am to 6 pm as a mark of Bharat Bandh.