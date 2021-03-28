‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait has claimed that the lynching of BJP MLA Arun Narang in Punjab was orchestrated by the BJP itself to ‘defame’ farmers. He claimed that his people had only shown black flags and were not involved in the lynching.

Our people were not involved (in thrashing a BJP MLA in Punjab's Muktsar). Our people showed black flags but were not involved in this incident. On the contrary, it was done by their people to defame farmers: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait https://t.co/UXIdVyCx9D pic.twitter.com/scPGoyda5l — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

Anti-farm law protestors in Punjab had attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him on Saturday. In visuals of the incident that have gone viral on social media, Narang can be seen in a nude state before the Police managed to carry him away.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Malout town in Punjab. Arun Narang had reportedly reached the spot to participate in a press conference against the state government. However, the protesters were already waiting for him near the BJP office.