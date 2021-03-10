Delhi police has arrested two more rioters in connection to the Republic Day riots which resulted in Red Fort desecration.

Maninderjit is a habitual criminal and was arrested from Delhi airport when he was trying to flee on forged travel documents. Accused Khempreet had assaulted police personnel on duty inside the walls of Red Fort with spear: Delhi Police Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

As per Delhi Police Crime Branch, the two individuals are Maninderjit Singh, a Dutch national settled in Birmingham, UK, and one Khempreet Singh. Maninderjit Singh is a habitual offender and was arrested from Delhi airport as he tried to flee on forged documents. Khempreet Singh is accused of assaulting Delhi Police personnel on duty inside the Red Fort with the spear.

On 26th January 2021, the protesting ‘farmers’ at Delhi border broke barricades and ran riots in the national capital under the guise of ‘tractor rally’ to protest against the farm laws. The ‘farmers’ deliberately tried to run over Delhi Police personnel and also assaulted them with swords and other weapons. Eventually the ‘farmers’ took over the Red Fort and hoisted multiple flags with the holy Sikh symbol.

Delhi Police has made multiple arrests in the case till now.