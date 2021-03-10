Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News Reports Republic Day riots: Two more, including Dutch national Maninderjit Singh arrested, was trying to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Republic Day riots: Two more, including Dutch national Maninderjit Singh arrested, was trying to flee on forged documents

Maninderjit Singh is a habitual offender and was arrested from Delhi airport as he tried to flee on forged documents.

OpIndia Staff
Maninderjit Singh and Khempreet Singh arrested in Red Fort violence case
2

Delhi police has arrested two more rioters in connection to the Republic Day riots which resulted in Red Fort desecration.

As per Delhi Police Crime Branch, the two individuals are Maninderjit Singh, a Dutch national settled in Birmingham, UK, and one Khempreet Singh. Maninderjit Singh is a habitual offender and was arrested from Delhi airport as he tried to flee on forged documents. Khempreet Singh is accused of assaulting Delhi Police personnel on duty inside the Red Fort with the spear.

On 26th January 2021, the protesting ‘farmers’ at Delhi border broke barricades and ran riots in the national capital under the guise of ‘tractor rally’ to protest against the farm laws. The ‘farmers’ deliberately tried to run over Delhi Police personnel and also assaulted them with swords and other weapons. Eventually the ‘farmers’ took over the Red Fort and hoisted multiple flags with the holy Sikh symbol.

Delhi Police has made multiple arrests in the case till now.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsred fort violence, red fort delhi police, republic day violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Republic Day riots: Two more, including Dutch national Maninderjit Singh arrested, was trying to flee on forged documents

OpIndia Staff -
Maninderjit Singh is a habitual offender and was arrested from Delhi airport as he tried to flee on forged documents.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt to establish Lord Ram University in Ayodhya, will focus on Hindu religious and cultural studies

OpIndia Staff -
The Lord Ram university will be centre for conducting research on Lord Ram and Hinduism.

Bhutanese journo lauds India’s cultural ethos for COVID-19 vaccination efforts, his Indian counterpart rushes in with Rohingya argument: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Lamsang appreciated India's against COVID-19 vaccine efforts, Nirupama Subramanian descended on his timeline to denigrate India.

Samuel Paty’s beheading based on a lie? 13 year old girl confesses she lied to avoid father’s anger, had triggered the hate campaign

World OpIndia Staff -
The teenage girl admitted to making up a story about her teacher Samuel Paty insulting Prophet Muhammad that led to the beheading.

Richard Gere, Disney and censorship: How Hollywood is kneeling before China’s financial might

World OpIndia Staff -
A little known story is how industries such as Hollywood are themselves kneeling before China in order to access its huge market.

‘Maybe coz I tweeted against Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi’, says French journalist Francois Gautier after Twitter arbitrarily deletes his account

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has, in fact, arbitrarily suspended accounts of many users who do not fall into line with its leftist ideologies

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
World

Samuel Paty’s beheading based on a lie? 13 year old girl confesses she lied to avoid father’s anger, had triggered the hate campaign

OpIndia Staff -
The teenage girl admitted to making up a story about her teacher Samuel Paty insulting Prophet Muhammad that led to the beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,918FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com