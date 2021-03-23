Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Mystery woman, bags of cash, and a fake Aadhaar card: All that we know from NIA’s investigation into Sachin Vaze

Sachin Vaze had checked into Trident Nariman Point at 7:30 pm on February 16 as 'Sushant Sadashiv Khamkar' and produced a fake Aadhaar card as ID proof.

OpIndia Staff
3

Sachin Vaze met a mystery woman during his stay at Mumbai’s luxury 5-star hotel Trident, Republic TV reported. As per its sources, the woman carried a cash counting machine with her. NIA (National Investigation Agency) is currently examining the CCTV footage from Trident hotel to search for the woman who visited Vaze from Gujarat.

Sachin Vaze had checked into Trident Nariman Point at 7:30 pm on February 16 as ‘Sushant Sadashiv Khamkar’ and produced a fake Aadhaar card as ID proof. The picture on the Aadhaar card produced by Vaze is from his younger days and mentioned ‘June 15, 1972’ as the date of birth whereas Sachin Vaze’s original date of birth is February 22, 1972.

Fake Aadhaar card produced by Sachin Vaze at the time of check-in. Image source: Republic World

The CCTV recording of the hotel seized by the NIA, reveals that Sachin Vaze checked-in in an Innova on February 16 but left in a Land Cruiser on February 20. Another car linked to Sachin Vaze was seized this morning by Maharashtra ATS in Daman.

It is also reported that Vaze carried five bags with him at the time of check-in with one containing a jelly-like substance suspected to be gelatin, while the other bags were full of currency. The x-ray images of the bags retrieved from the hotel confirm the presence of currency, Times Now has reported.

As per reports, it is suspected that multiple meetings were held while Sachin Vaze was at the hotel to give shape to Ambani’s Antilia bomb-scare conspiracy. NIA is currently investigating the CCTV footage seized from the hotel to establish who else did Sachin Vaze meet during his stay, apart from the mystery woman from Gujarat.

In a recently concluded press conference by the Maharashtra ATS Chief, Jaijeet Singh stated that they will soon approach the court for Sachin Vaze’s custody from the NIA. Maharashtra ATS’s initial 10-hour interrogation of Sachin Vaze resulted in him denying all the allegations against him. Though Mansukh Hiren’s murder case was transferred to the NIA on March 20, the ATS is still continuing the investigation.

The Maharashtra ATS Chief said that they have evidence that the accused accessed CCTV footage at some places and destroyed it.

Sachin Vaze is right in the middle of a huge storm in Maharashtra politics. Param Bir Singh has accused state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of instructing Vaze to extort Rs. 100 crore from business establishments every month. Since Vaze’s arrest, new revelations have been surfacing in the matter with every passing day.

Sachin Vaze NIA investigation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

