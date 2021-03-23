The Maharashtra mess gets messier as state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad has seized a Volvo car in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death case, reports news agency ANI.

The car registered with Kalyan RTO belongs to a construction company in Navi Mumbai as reported by Times Now. It is suspected that the owner of the construction company is Sachin Vaze’s business partner and that this car might have played a crucial role in Mansukh Hiren’s death.

A team was sent to Daman to seize the car basis the revelation made during the interrogation of the two accused arrested The car has now been brought to the ATS office in Thane. It is told that the forensic team is awaited who investigate it further.

Latest update from NIA’s investigation:

In a parallel investigation being conducted by NIA, it was revealed that Sachin Vaze stayed at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai using a forged Aadhaar card, as reported by Hindustan Times. It was reported that Sachin Vaze stayed at Trident, Nariman Point from February 16 to February 20. NIA conducted a search in the room where Sachin Vaze resided under a fictitious name and a forged Aadhaar card.

The NIA team has also seized some documents from the hotel room, however what the documents pertain to is not clear as yet. The team has also seized the CCTV footage to probe who all met Vaze when he was residing at the hotel.

The report also stated that those dates coincided with the time when Vaze was part of a team that raided various establishments in Mumbai at night for violations of licence conditions such as staying open at night beyond permitted hours, as per a Mumbai Police officer.

Other cars seized in ongoing investigation

NIA had seized two more luxury cars a black luxury SUV, Mercedes Benz ML 250 CDI and a high-end SUV, white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in the Antilia bomb scare case.

The first car to be seized was the Scorpio car which was found parked near the residence of Mukesh Ambani filled with gelatin sticks. It was owned by Mansukh Hiren, but was being used by Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze for several months, before it was returned to Hiren just days before it was found with the explosives. Just few days after the bomb-laden Scorpio was discovered, Mansukh Hiren was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The second car to be seized was an Innova, which was seen in CCTV footages trailing the Scorpio before it was parked near Antilia. Although Mumbai police ‘looking’ for the car for days before the case was transferred to NIA, the NIA had found it parked in the office of the Mumbai Police commissioner.

The third car was another Mercedes SUV, which was used by Sachin Vaze. NIA found incriminating evidence in the vehicle, including the number plate of the Scorpio car, more than Rs 5 lakh in cash and a currency counting machine. Reportedly, Sachin Vaze had used the Mercedes car for his personal use with a fake number plate. This Mercedes car also costs around Rs 55 lakh.

Apart from these, NIA is reportedly looking for two more cars linked to the case, one blue Mercedes car and a Skoda car.