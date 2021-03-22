Monday, March 22, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court demanding probe into his allegations against Maha HM Anil Deshmukh: Details

Anil Deshmukh had promptly denied the allegations and claimed that Param Bir Singh was making false allegations to avoid legal consequences over his own involvement.

OpIndia Staff
Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court against Anil Deshmukh
Image Credit: Free Press Journal
4

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court demanding an investigation into the “various corrupt practices” of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Earlier, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he had accused Deshmukh of instructing Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore from business establishments every month.

Param Bir Singh seeks an “unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation in the various corrupt malpractices of Shri Anil Deshmukh, the Hon’ble Home Minister of Government of Maharashtra, before the evidences are destroyed”. He will be represented in the matter by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

The Mumbai cop had created a lot of stir after writing a letter to CM Thackeray on the 20th of March. He said in his letter, “Sachin Vaze, who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra, to his residence several times in the last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds for the Hon’ble Home Minister.”

He added, “The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Sachin Vaze that he had a target to accumulate 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Sachin Vaze that there were about 1750 bars and restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of 2-3 lakhs was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of 40-50 crores was achievable.”

Anil Deshmukh had promptly denied the allegations and claimed that Param Bir Singh was making false allegations to avoid legal consequences over his own involvement. Sachin Vaze is currently in prison for his alleged involvement in the Mansukh Hiren death case and the Antilia Bomb Scare.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

