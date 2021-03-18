Thursday, March 18, 2021
Home News Reports Shree Jagannath Temple Administration clarifies on selling 35,000 acres land, calls media reports misleading...
News Reports
Updated:

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration clarifies on selling 35,000 acres land, calls media reports misleading and distorted

The Temple administration also clarified that all the decisions regarding the allotment of land for public benefit infrastructure projects to the Government or others are taken by the Shree Jagannath Temple Committee.

OpIndia Staff
Jagannath Temple administration clarifies on reports of selling Temple land
Image via Twitter
43

After the news report of 35,000 acres of land belonging to Shree Jagannath Puri Temple went viral, the temple administration has come out with clarification in a series of tweets. The temple administration has stated that the reports of land being sold are completely false and motivated.

SJTP (Shree Jagannath Temple Office, Puri) issued a series of tweet stating, “The lands, which are occupied or are under the possession of various persons since long but belongs to Shree Jagannatha Mahaprabhu; are being settled by Temple Committee as per the “Unified Policy”, framed for the purpose in the year 2003.”

“It is important to note that from 2001 to 2010, 291 acres of land was settled and from 2011 to 2021, 96 acres of land have been settled. These have been settled for the benefit of the public mostly in the form of schools, medical college, roads, etc.”

The Temple administration also clarified that all the decisions regarding the allotment of land for public benefit infrastructure projects to the Government or others are taken by the Shree Jagannath Temple Committee.

Basically, the Temple administration clarified that the decision to ‘settle’ land is not a unilateral decision by the state government and has been taken by the Temple administration for lands that are currently occupied by different parties.

This comes after news reports of the Odisha government selling 35,000 acres of temple land went viral yesterday and social media was awash with posts condemning the move.

Odisha Law Minister’s statement in the assembly

On Tuesday, Law Minister Pratap Jena had informed the Odisha assembly regarding the decision. “Around 60,426 acres of land in the name of Lord Jagannath, has been identified in 24 districts across the state. Over 395 acres of land has been identified in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar.”

The Law Minister had stated that of over 60,000 acres of land owned by Lord Jagannath, the Temple authorities could prepare the final Record of Rights (RoR) over 34,876.983 acres and those lands will be sold and the funds will be deposited with the Temple.

The report also stated that as per the government’s decision, those who have encroached temple land for more than 30 years can take possession of the land by paying Rs. 6 lakh per acre. The ones who have encroached the land for less than 30 but more than 20 years will have to pay Rs.9 lakh per acre and those who have encroached the land less than 20 years but more than 12 years will have to pay Rs.15 lakh per acre to take possession of the land.

The news of Lord Jagannath’s land being sold had rekindled debates on social media regarding the government’s control and interference over Hindu temples and their properties.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPuro Shree Jagannath Temple, Temple land selling, Hindu temples free
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘He had committed unpardonable mistakes’: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was yesterday transferred and posted as DG Home Guard amidst shocking revelations in the Antilia bomb scare
News Reports

Seven unruly passengers deboarded by various airlines for violating COVID-19 protocols

OpIndia Staff -
Airlines de-board passengers following an advisory issued by DGCA which directs to offload any passenger flouting COVID-19 protocols

Bangladesh: Members of hardliner group Hefazat-e-Islami attack Hindus over Facebook post

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Many local Hindus had to flee their homes fearing for life which gave the attackers an opportunity to ransack and loot their homes.

Mamata Says ‘Khela Hobe’, but BJP believes in ‘Vikas Hobe’: PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement politics

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned around the ruling Trinamool Congress' campaign slogan of Khela Hobe to criticise the party’s misrule and politics of appeasement for the last decade.

Allegations of disproportionate assets to physical and mental torture: A brief profile of Mumbai’s new CP Hemant Nagrale

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai's new police chief is a 1987 batch IPS officer and has also served a stint with the CBI.

‘Delhi, Delhi, Billi, Billi’: NDTV’s Ravish Kumar has an extended meltdown as AAP displays its soft-Hindutva politics

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar appears visibly upset that Arvind Kejriwal is not aggressively attacking the Centre

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Lord Jagannath Temple, encroachers asked to pay

Anurag -
Odisha government to sell 35,000 acres of land owned by Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,530FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com