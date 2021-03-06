Sushmita Dev, president of the All India Mahila Congress, was reported to have resigned from the Congress party over the seat-sharing arrangement in Assam. Her purported resignation further emphasizes the troubles for the Congress party going into the Assembly Elections.

Sushmita Dev was reportedly unhappy with the seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress party and the AIUDF in the Cachar region of Assam. She felt that she was being sidelined.

Congress’ @sushmitadevinc threatens to leave the party, according to media reports in Assam.

She is unhappy with seat-sharing formula with the AIUDF in Barak Valley. She feels, she is being sidelined. — Shantanu Nandan Sharma (@shantanunandan2) March 6, 2021

However, Congress sources have claimed that she is not resigning. She is unhappy but things are expected to reach a settlement soon.

Congress sources say @sushmitadevinc is not resigning .. she may be unhappy a bit but things will be sorted out — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) March 6, 2021

But trouble for the Congress party appears to be far from over as Sushmita Dev is not the only one unhappy over the seat allocation to AIUDF.

Sources say not just Sushmita but few others in cong upset with seat allocation to aiudf in assam — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) March 6, 2021

The Congress party has formed a ‘strategic alliance‘ against the BJP by stitching an alliance with six other parties, which includes the AIUDF. The alliance necessitates the fact that the Congress party will have to compromise with other parties and may be able to field fewer candidates than the last time around.

The Cachar region has a high Muslim population, which makes it favourable ground for the AIUDF. However, the Congress leaders from the region are unlikely to accept AIUDF candidates from the region without any resistance.