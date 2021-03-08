Monday, March 8, 2021
Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

Moments after the verdict became public, a woman could be heard crying at interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence. Further investigation into the matter to decipher the identity of the individual crying proved inconclusive.

K Bhattacharjee
Sonia Gandhi had cried over the Batla House Encounter case
Image Credit: Subhav Shula/PTI
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case. He was found guilty in the murder of deceased police inspector Mohan Sharma.

While G-23 leaders insist that it was Smt. Sonia Gandhi herself who was crying, sources close to the Nehru-Gandhi parivar insisted that the family had been plagued recently by the ghost of Indira Gandhi weeping profusely over the political prospects of the Congress party.

Sources claimed that Rahul Gandhi had seen a woman draped in a white saree roaming through the house and shedding tears in misery. Acharya Pramod was summoned by the party to resolve the crisis, however, he found little success in ghost-hunting much like his political career.

However, G-23 leaders rubbished such claims and recalled how Smt. Sonia Gandhi had wept tears of agony following the Batla House Encounter. The conviction of Ariz Khan in the matter has drawn a similar response from the head of the Congress party, they say.

Sources claim to have seen a desolate Sonia Gandhi walking around with swollen red eyes but they insist that she was not crying due to the conviction of the terrorist in the Batla House Encounter case. Some claim that she is upset because it is a major blow for the party ahead of the crucial elections in five states.

“The Congress party has managed to stitch some meaningful alliances this election season. Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF in West Bengal, Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF in Assam, the IUML in Kerala. Ariz Khan would have been a nice addition to the set but unfortunately, that plan is now ruined,” a source admitted.

The BJP has latched on to the news to further question the party’s loyalty towards the country. However, there were some who were concerned with the rumours of ghosts in the bungalow. Spokesperson Sambit Patra, as a friendly gesture, sent the Nehru-Gandhi parivar an exclusive signed copy of his blockbuster hit ‘Maulana baith, Mandir wahi banega’ and suggested that the number be played on loop to rid the family of the ghost.

Rahul Gandhi was not too happy with the gesture for reasons unknown to us. Tehseen Poonawalla, loyal aide of the parivar, believes that the ghost is a Sanghi troll who is just jealous that the former Congress president falls asleep within 30 seconds.

Journalists, meanwhile, are perplexed that the ghost is not intimidated by Rahul Gandhi’s six-pack abs. They recommended that the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi parivar perform push-ups in order to scare away the ghost. Nevertheless, Congress leaders rubbished such recommendations suggesting that push-up competitions against ghosts was a much different affair than one with school kids.

Shekhar Gupta, who has been angry with the Congress party in recent times, smashed a couple of laptops banging his head against the wall wailing why was Rahul Gandhi more concerned about a stupid ghost when the party was going to be targeted over the Batla House Encounter.

Shivam Vij, eminent columnist at Shekhar Gupta’s The Print, politely reminded that it was not a stupid ghost but rumoured to be the ghost of Indira Gandhi. Shivam Vij was spotted coming out of a hospital couple of hours later with bandages wrapped around his head.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari cited it as further evidence that Muslims were under threat in today’s India. Sources told us that this particular joke was staler than Indian stand-up comedy.

Salman Khurshid, meanwhile, is untraceable in all of this. Readers would recall that it was Khurshid who had informed the nation that Sonia Gandhi had wept profusely over the Batla House Encounter. Sources close to the parivar confided in us that until then, even Sonia Gandhi was not aware that she had cried profusely over the same.

But once she heard Khurshid saying it on television, she cried profusely moaning about the unparalleled morons that have come to dominate the Congress party.

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

News Reports

Gamusa, Naga Shawl, Gond Paper Painting and more: Prime Minister Modi promotes women made products on Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of International Women's Day took the opportunity to promote women-made products.
News Reports

West Bengal: 32-year-old BJP booth President shot at in Nadia district allegedly by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened prior to the massive Kolkata rally organised by BJP at the historic Brigade Parade Ground in West Bengal Sunday

On Women’s day, can we please make child marriage illegal among India’s minority community?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Could we please make child marriage illegal in India? In fact, could we do it today?

‘Will you marry rape victim?’ remark misreported; Court has the highest respect for womanhood: CJI Bobde issues clarification

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde's question to a government employee seeking protection from arrest in a rape case, whether he is willing to marry the survivor raised several eyebrows.

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.

Ambani house bomb threat: ATS files case of murder, criminal conspiracy two days after Mansukh Hiren’s death

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mansukh Hiren's family have alleged that he was murdered. Hiren was the owner of the car which was found with gelatin near Mukesh Ambani's house.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
News Reports

After IT raids, Taapsee Pannu suffers a meltdown and admits that she was questioned about cash receipts of Rs 5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Taapsee Pannu attempted to take a sly at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for simply clarifying the facts about the raids
Read more
Interviews

Violence in Bengal, election rigging, misgiving of Congress, Abbas Siddiqui, COVID-19 and China: CPI (M) leader Rabin Deb talks to OpIndia

Nupur J Sharma -
Rabin Deb, one of the tallest leaders in West Bengal of the CPI (M) talks to OpIndia ahead of the 2021 elections, TMC and BJP
Read more
