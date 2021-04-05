Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government for spending money on advertising instead of clearing dues...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government for spending money on advertising instead of clearing dues of MCD employees: Details

The Delhi High Court remarked that while the Kejriwal government cited financial constraints as an excuse for non-transfer of funds to the corporations, it is busy giving full-page ads in newspapers and advertising through other mediums, questioning the intent of the government.

OpIndia Staff
85

The Delhi High Court slammed the Kejriwal government on Monday while hearing a PIL regarding the non-payment of salaries and pensions of MCD employees, as per a News18 report. The High Court stated, “We can see how the government spends on full-page advertisements in newspapers with pictures of political leaders.” It added that on the other hand, the salary of employees has been withheld by the government.

Reprimanding the AAP government further, the High Court questioned, “Isn’t it a crime that even in such a difficult time, you are spending money on advertising.”

The Delhi High Court remarked that while the Kejriwal government cited financial constraints as an excuse for non-transfer of funds to the corporations, it is busy giving full-page ads in newspapers and advertising through other mediums, questioning the intent of the government.

Giving no further extension, the High Court has asked the AAP government to clear all the dues at the earliest and has ordered to pay full salary till March to all sanitary workers today itself. As per the revised estimate of the financial year 2020-21, the Delhi government is supposed to disburse Rs 864.8 crore to EDMC, Rs 405.2 crore to SDMC and Rs 764.8 crore to North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In another report by Aaj Tak, it has been revealed that while the MCD was supposed to receive a fund of Rs 400 crore for the financial year 2020-21, it received only Rs 109 crore from the Delhi government.

RTI reveals Delhi government built no new hospitals or flyovers in 4 years:

The RTI pleas filed by one Tejpal Singh revealed that contrary to the tall claims of world-class infrastructure made by the incumbent AAP government, no hospital had been commissioned, nor had any flyovers been constructed in Delhi between the years 2015 to 2019. The RTI pleas were filed in 2019 to seek information about the health care and infrastructure initiatives taken up by the Delhi government in the last 5 years.

Akshay Lakra, the president of Delhi’s National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party tweeted the copy of the RTI replies dated 3rd July 2019.

Khan Market gets a new selfie point

Meanwhile, a new selfie point has been installed at Khan Market in New Delhi in an attempt to beautify the area.

Former Transport Minister in Sheila Dixit government, Haroon Yusuf alleged that the Kejriwal government has spent a whopping Rs 611 crore on advertisement and promotion in Delhi but has done nothing to uplift the condition of government schools and basic facilities, barring a few.

The AAP government has been pulled previously as well for misusing funds for false and misleading advertising and unnecessary glorification of the organization.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP Government ads
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

100 crore vasooli case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after HC orders CBI probe against him

OpIndia Staff -
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written to CM Thackeray that he is stepping down from post due to the HC orders of CBI probe against him.
Government and Policy

Maharashtra lockdown: Restaurants, eateries trying to pick themselves up after 2020 get a death sentence

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Katriar, the president of National Restaurants Association of India has expressed that the present restrictions will make it difficult for restaurants to survive.

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.

45 crew members of Ram Setu movie test positive for COVID-19 the day Akshay Kumar gets hospitalised for coronavirus

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Versatile actor Akshay Kumar had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday

Is Centre arm-twisting farmers by ‘forcing’ Punjab to issue payments to farmers via DBT? A fact check

News Reports Anurag -
While all major procurement states have implemented DBT for MSP payments, Punjab has been delaying it since 2012

Bombay HC tells CBI to look into corruption allegations against Maha HM Anil Deshmukh, gives 15 days time

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bombay HC had last week pulled up former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not filing an FIR against HM Anil Deshmukh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
WTF News

Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent.
Read more
Politics

Twitter allows death threat by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to remain on its platform despite numerous calls to remove it: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Read more
World

Here’s why despite Indian media’s best efforts, Kamala Harris will never be as popular among Indians as Tulsi Gabbard

K Bhattacharjee -
Tulsi Gabbard is largely credited for putting an end to the presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Read more
News Reports

From planning a “fake encounter” to mysterious bank withdrawals and hawala: Latest in Sachin Vaze saga

OpIndia Staff -
The woman who frequented Vaze during his stay at Trident, revealed that she sent a 'share' of money recovered from raids to Gulf countries through hawala
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,485FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com