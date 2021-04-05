The Delhi High Court slammed the Kejriwal government on Monday while hearing a PIL regarding the non-payment of salaries and pensions of MCD employees, as per a News18 report. The High Court stated, “We can see how the government spends on full-page advertisements in newspapers with pictures of political leaders.” It added that on the other hand, the salary of employees has been withheld by the government.

Reprimanding the AAP government further, the High Court questioned, “Isn’t it a crime that even in such a difficult time, you are spending money on advertising.”

The Delhi High Court remarked that while the Kejriwal government cited financial constraints as an excuse for non-transfer of funds to the corporations, it is busy giving full-page ads in newspapers and advertising through other mediums, questioning the intent of the government.

Giving no further extension, the High Court has asked the AAP government to clear all the dues at the earliest and has ordered to pay full salary till March to all sanitary workers today itself. As per the revised estimate of the financial year 2020-21, the Delhi government is supposed to disburse Rs 864.8 crore to EDMC, Rs 405.2 crore to SDMC and Rs 764.8 crore to North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

In another report by Aaj Tak, it has been revealed that while the MCD was supposed to receive a fund of Rs 400 crore for the financial year 2020-21, it received only Rs 109 crore from the Delhi government.

RTI reveals Delhi government built no new hospitals or flyovers in 4 years:

The RTI pleas filed by one Tejpal Singh revealed that contrary to the tall claims of world-class infrastructure made by the incumbent AAP government, no hospital had been commissioned, nor had any flyovers been constructed in Delhi between the years 2015 to 2019. The RTI pleas were filed in 2019 to seek information about the health care and infrastructure initiatives taken up by the Delhi government in the last 5 years.

Akshay Lakra, the president of Delhi’s National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party tweeted the copy of the RTI replies dated 3rd July 2019.

Former Transport Minister in Sheila Dixit government, Haroon Yusuf alleged that the Kejriwal government has spent a whopping Rs 611 crore on advertisement and promotion in Delhi but has done nothing to uplift the condition of government schools and basic facilities, barring a few.

The AAP government has been pulled previously as well for misusing funds for false and misleading advertising and unnecessary glorification of the organization.