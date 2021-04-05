Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Reports Govt temporarily halts new registration of frontline and healthcare workers for Covid vaccination. Here...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Govt temporarily halts new registration of frontline and healthcare workers for Covid vaccination. Here is why

"As per the recommendation of NEGVAC (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19), it has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed with immediate effect. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on the CoWIN portal," Rajesh Bhushan pointed out.

OpIndia Staff
Why did the govt temporarily halt vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers?
Representational Image (Photo Credits: The Times of India)
2

On Saturday (April 3), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has written to all States and Union Territories to not issue new registrations of frontline workers (FLWs) and healthcare workers (HCWs) for Coronavirus vaccination.

In a letter by the Chief Secretary (MoHFW) Rajesh Bhushan, he informed that the vaccination programme for healthcare workers commenced on January 16 this year. This was followed by the inoculation of frontline workers from February 2 onwards. “All efforts have been made in close collaboration with States/UTs to saturate vaccination of HCWs and FLWs,” the letter read.

It further noted, “While tracking the progress, the timeline for completing vaccination of all HCWs and FLWs with 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been extended multiple times and was finally fixed at 25th February 2021 for HCWs and 6 March 2021 for FLWs. Around one month has elapsed since these timelines and ever after starting vaccination of population above 60 years of age, provision was made to register and vaccinate HCWs and FLWs with a view to ensure optimal coverage.”

However, Rajesh Bhushan noted that in some Covid Vaccination Centres, ineligible individuals are being registered and vaccinated as healthcare workers and frontline workers. He added that such a thing is being done in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines. “There have been 24% increase in HCW database
in the past few days,” he added.

In his letter, he reiterated that the matter was discussed in detail with state representatives and domain knowledge experts on Saturday. “As per the recommendation of NEGVAC (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19), it has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed with immediate effect. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on CoWIN portal,” Rajesh Bhushan pointed out.

Vaccination provisions for registered healthcare workers and frontline workers

The Secretary of Union Health Ministry emphasised that the healthcare workers, and the frontline workers, who have already registered on the CoWIN portal, must be vaccinated at the earliest. “I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials for wider dissemination of this policy decision for compliance. However, universal vaccination of already registered HCWs and FLWs should be ensured at the earliest,” the letter read.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated that a total of 7,44,42,267 Coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far. It includes 89.53 lac HCWs (first dose), 53.06 lac HCWs (2nd dose), 96.19 lac FLWs (1st dose) and 40.18 lac FLWs (2nd dose).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCovid vaccination, Healthcare frontline workers, Coronavirus vaccination
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists extent support to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan who called for beheading for Yati Narasinghanand, call him ‘tiger of Delhi’

OpIndia Staff -
On 3rd April 2021, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet.
Editor's picks

‘Mamata Banerjee has understood that she will face defeat, sought help from Sonia Gandhi’, claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

OpIndia Staff -
"Mamata Banerjee has understood that she will face defeat", claimed West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

‘Will repeat what happened to Nikita’: Haryana Police arrest Hamza, Parvez and Shahid for molesting, attempted kidnapping and death threats to minor

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Hamza, Parvez and Shahid threatened to repeat what happened to Nikita Tomar while attempting to kidnap a minor in Haryana

Sikh youths lured by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s promise of $2500 now languish in jail, families curse the SFJ leader: Know all about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The families of the youth were cursing Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for leading the Sikh youth astray, Chahal revealed.

Naxals kill CRPF soldiers, but Rahul Gandhi forgets to pull up Congress govt in Chhattisgarh for the left-wing terrorism

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gandhi did not mention left wing terrorism in his tweet for Jawans died in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on 3rd April

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
WTF News

Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent.
Read more
Politics

Twitter allows death threat by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to remain on its platform despite numerous calls to remove it: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Read more
World

Here’s why despite Indian media’s best efforts, Kamala Harris will never be as popular among Indians as Tulsi Gabbard

K Bhattacharjee -
Tulsi Gabbard is largely credited for putting an end to the presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Read more
News Reports

From planning a “fake encounter” to mysterious bank withdrawals and hawala: Latest in Sachin Vaze saga

OpIndia Staff -
The woman who frequented Vaze during his stay at Trident, revealed that she sent a 'share' of money recovered from raids to Gulf countries through hawala
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,460FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com