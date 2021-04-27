Shahid Siddiqui, Chief Editor of Nai Duniya, thanked senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for securing Covid-19 drug Remdesivir for him after reading his plea for help on Twitter. Inadvertently, however, he appears to have revealed that Priyanka Gandhi had bought the anti-viral drug for her brother Rahul Gandhi even though he did not require it.

Shahid Siddiqui also revealed that Priyanka Gandhi did not want him to thank her publicly for it but he did anyway because he wanted to express his gratitude towards her. The revelation came at a time when people are being advised not to hoard Remdesivir. Rahul Gandhi had earlier tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Shrimati @priyankagandhi read my tweet for help and came forward to provide Remsidivier, which she had got for @RahulGandhi but didn’t require. I remain eternally grateful to Priyanka Ji for her humane gesture. She didn’t want me to but I had to publicly thank her. — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) April 26, 2021

The outburst in Covid-19 cases has led to a situation where Remdesivir is being hoarded by people who do not require it and black marketing also. As a consequence, the cost of the drug has shot up exponentially.

People have been arrested as well for black marketing of the drug. Two nurses in Uttar Pradesh, Abid Khan and Ankit Sharma, were arrested for stealing the Remdesivir of a dying man and auctioning it. Cipla had to issue a statement warning people against scammers.

People are wondering on social media if Rahul Gandhi was even prescribed the drug and how did Priyanka Gandhi come in possession of it.

Meaning Congress people are hoarding medicine. They might be doing same with Oxygen cylinders. https://t.co/WggbEpeoNb — Ashish Gangwar (@ashish_win) April 27, 2021

One on hand common man is dying because of #Remdesivir' availability, on the other hand, Gandhi family is hoarding a prescription only drug in high quantities. Absolutely disgusting! https://t.co/fh3gVHl6QO — Saanch (@Saanch23) April 27, 2021

Hoarding is now a virtue https://t.co/JFCA7DAhYk — constant_gardner (@manasdoon) April 27, 2021

Doctors have regularly opined against the use of Remdesivir without expert recommendation. Doctors say that it is not a magic bullet and everyone does not need it. According to protocol, it is not administered to everyone who needs it.

Under such circumstances, Priyanka Gandhi needs to come clear on whether Rahul Gandhi was prescribed the drug by a doctor.