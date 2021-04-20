Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

While Rahul Gandhi is eligible to take the vaccine as his age is over 45 years, it is not known whether he has taken the vaccine or not, as there is no report of him taking the same.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to inform the same. The Gandhi scion has requested all those you came in contact with him to follow safety protocols.

Rahul Gandhi said in his Tweet: “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

While Rahul Gandhi is eligible to take the vaccine as his age is over 45 years, it is not known whether he has taken the vaccine or not, as there is no report of him taking the same.

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

