Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter to inform the same. The Gandhi scion has requested all those you came in contact with him to follow safety protocols.

Rahul Gandhi said in his Tweet: “After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

While Rahul Gandhi is eligible to take the vaccine as his age is over 45 years, it is not known whether he has taken the vaccine or not, as there is no report of him taking the same.