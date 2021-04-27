Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Home News Reports Congress MP wants PM Modi to allow oxygen corridor with Pakistan to tackle COVID-19...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress MP wants PM Modi to allow oxygen corridor with Pakistan to tackle COVID-19 crisis in Punjab

Gurjeet Singh Aujla claimed that such an 'oxygen corridor' with Pakistan will reduce pressure on Indian oxygen plants, ease the transport system and reduce the distress caused due to the ongoing 'oxygen crisis.'

OpIndia Staff
Congress MP wants 'oxygen corridor' with Pakistan to tackle Punjab's Covid crisis
Gurjeet Singh Aujla (left), Imran Khan (right), image via New Indian Express
1

On Monday (April 26), Punjab Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla sparked a controversy after he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open an ‘oxygen corridor’ with Pakistan. As of Tuesday, the State has recorded 49894 active cases and a total of 8,530 fatalities.

In a letter to PM Modi, he talked about the ‘shortage’ of ventilators, oxygenators, PPE kits, liquid oxygen in hospitals caused due by a drastic increase in Coronavirus cases. “In response to this emergency, our neighbouring countries have offered help which should be welcomed with open arms. The government of Pakistan and Edhi Foundation has offered to provide relief support to India to help us fight this deadly wave of Covid-19,” the Congress MP added.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that the daily oxygen requirement in his constituency of Amritsar is 30 tonnes. He claimed that the allotted oxygen supply for Punjab is ‘too less’ with a ‘feeble supply’ line. He argued that the nearest oxygen plant is 350 km away in Panipat in Haryana whereas Lahore in Pakistan is just 50 km away. “Amritsar is presently receiving oxygen supplies from Panipat in truck-tankers which is not a reliable system of uninterrupted supply as there are not enough and spare truck tankers available to cover for breakdowns,” he added.

“The oxygen reserves at Amritsar have already been exhausted and we are on the mercy of this unreliable chain tankers. Accessing the present state and forthcoming spike in this wave; I implore your good self to consider accepting all the help needed from our neighbours as you yourself had offered in the past in form of vaccination and make arrangements for the purchase & transportation of oxygen from Pakistan via the land route of Attari Wagha border post,” he emphasised.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla claimed that such an ‘oxygen corridor’ with Pakistan will reduce pressure on Indian oxygen plants, ease the transport system and reduce the distress caused due to the ongoing ‘oxygen crisis.’ To further justify his suggestion of importing medical oxygen from Pakistan, the Congress MP claimed that the oxygen can then be supplied at a fast pace to other parts of Punjab such as Pathankot, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, and other districts.

“I am aware of the political and diplomatic state of affairs but at the times of such pandemics and calamities all the nations must join hands and share resources to defeat this common enemy,” he continued. Lastly, the Congress MP concluded that just like the inauguration of ‘Kartarpur Sahib Corridor’ on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the development of the oxygen corridor with Pakistan will be a great gift to humanity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
News Reports

Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s Amethi SOS, her tweets after patient’s death, Police says death due to heart attack, not Covid: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Monday shared an SOS from a person called Shashank and said that he urgently required an oxygen cylinder.

Yogi Adityanath decides to rope in retired doctors and para-medical staff to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision to rope in retired medical staff was taken to help with the shortage of manpower amid rising coronavirus cases.

News18 retracts graphic misquoting UP CM Yogi Adityanath on coronavirus pandemic and oxygen crisis, issues apology

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The mainstream Hindi channel plugged a wrong graphic misquoting the CM when he was sharing an update on the medical oxygen supply in the state.

Bhutan to send liquid oxygen to India from a new plant. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Embassy stated that 40MT of liquid oxygen will be produced everyday at the Bhutanese oxygen Plant, which will then be transported to Assam via cryogenic tankers.

Did Shahid Siddiqui inadvertently reveal that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were hoarding Remdesivir? Here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Siddiqui thanked senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for securing Covid-19 drug Remdesivir for him.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,149FansLike
533,543FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com