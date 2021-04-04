Sunday, April 4, 2021
Updated:

From planning a “fake encounter” to mysterious bank withdrawals and hawala: Latest in Sachin Vaze saga

As per the NIA investigation, Vaze had planned to encounter two men and put the blame on them for planting the bomb in a green Scorpio outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, to dismiss the entire case.

OpIndia Staff
Mystery woman, detained by NIA, used to whitewash black money of Sachin Vaze
Tainted cop Sachin Vaze (Photo Credits: Newslaundry)
1

The investigation led by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into Sachin Vaze’s involvement in Antilia bomb-scare and Mansukh Hiren’s death has led to the revelation of some shocking facts. Sachin Vaze who has been in NIA’s custody for interrogation has revealed that he was planning a “fake encounter” to cover up the bomb-scare case, as per Lokmat report.

As per the NIA investigation, Vaze had planned to encounter two men and put the blame on them for planting the bomb in a green Scorpio outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, to dismiss the entire case.

In a new plot hinting at Vaze’s involvement in Mansukh Hiren’s death, Sachin Vaze on the 4th of March had reportedly traveled to Thane from Byculla where he called Mansukh Hiren and gave his custody to eight odd men. From there Vaze went back to Mumbai to raid Gypsy Bar. Since he did not have the necessary permission to raid the bar, he filed a report stating no irregularities were found. However, this was a ploy to prove that he was in Mumbai at the time of Mansukh Hiren’s death, the report says.

The ATS and the NIA have also collected CCTV evidence of the sequence of actions of the accused. The footage revealed that a Scorpio and an Innova had stopped on Carmichael Road at midnight before proceeding to Mukesh Ambani’s residence. The driver left the Scorpio there, sat in an Innova and left the spot. After a few hours, the accused reached the spot again, checked the Scorpio carefully and returned. This vehicle’s travel in Mumbai and Thane has been captured and traced to establish the sequence.

Mystery woman informs about the hawala scam

Meanwhile, NIA has also been interrogating the women who frequented Sachin Vaze during his stay at a 5-star luxury hotel, in Mumbai. The woman, identified as Meena George is said to be the one who managed the share of money collected by Vaze from various bars, hookah parlors, clubs and restaurants in Mumbai.

In a shocking revelation, the woman has confessed to sending some of this share of money to Gulf countries through hawala.

Meena George, originally from Gujarat, had been staying in Mira Road, Mumbai however the flat has been shut for the past few days, revealed another Lokmat report.

Money withdrawn from Sachin Vaze’s account after his arrest

According to Anil Singh, a lawyer representing NIA, Rs 26 lakh was withdrawn from an account belonging to Sachin Vaze while he was in NIA’s custody. The account balance now stands at Rs 5,000.

The lawyer informed that an inquiry into the transactions is underway. However, Vaze’s lawyer have denied the allegations claiming that the account from which Rs 26 lakh was withdrawn is a Joint Bank Account and does not belong to Vaze alone.

Eighth car used by Sachin Vaze seized

The NIA on Saturday seized a Mercedes, the eighth car used by Sachin Vaze. The agency is now trying to establish whether this car has any links with the Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren’s death case. Parallelly, the search is still on for two other cars- an Audi and Eco supposedly linked to Mansukh Hiren’s death case.

A CCTV footage recovered from Bandra-Worli Sea Link on March 3 has revealed that Sachin Vaze had traveled in an Audi with suspended cop Vinayak Shinde who was seen driving the car.

Custody extended till April 07

The special court on Saturday has extended Sachin Vaze’s custody till April 7. Arguing for extending Sachin Vaze’s custody, the NIA told the court that Vaze is being investigated not just under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APA) but also other cases against him.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

