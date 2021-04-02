Mystery woman, detained by NIA, used to whitewash black money of Sachin Vaze

Days after it surfaced that the tainted cop Sachin Vaze had met a mystery woman during his stay at Mumbai’s Trident Nariman Point, the National Investigation Team (NIA) has detained the woman on Thursday evening. Vaze is an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case and is under the custody of the central agency till April 3.

As per reports, the NIA has carried out searches at the residence of the mystery woman and interrogated her in connection to the case. Her home remained locked for over 2 weeks. According to the investigative agency, the woman (whose name has not yet been disclosed) was an aide of ex-assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. She would ‘whitewash’ his black money using two IDs. The woman also had a note-counting machine in her possession, which was seized from Vaze’s Mercedes car in March this year.

Furthermore, the NIA conducted searches at a hotel/club in Babulnath and seized documents, pertaining to the eight SIM cards, that were found on the tainted cop and used in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren. Reportedly, the hotel searched by the central agency had also employed a co-accused named Naresh Gor on the instructions of Sachin Vaze. Gor had bought the SIM cards from Gujarat on the behest of Sachin Vaze and passed it on to him through another accused named Vinayak Shinde (constable). Interestingly, one of the SIM cards were used to call deceased Manuskh Hiren, one day prior to his death on March 4.

Sachin Vaze, mystery woman and the bomb scare

Sachin Vaze met a mystery woman during his stay at Mumbai’s luxury 5-star hotel Trident, Republic TV reported on March 23. As per its sources, the woman carried a cash counting machine with her. NIA also examined the CCTV footage from Trident hotel to search for the woman who visited Vaze from Gujarat.Sachin Vaze had checked into Trident Nariman Point at 7:30 pm on February 16 as ‘Sushant Sadashiv Khamkar’ and produced a fake Aadhaar card as ID proof.

The picture on the Aadhaar card produced by Vaze is from his younger days and mentioned ‘June 15, 1972’ as the date of birth whereas Sachin Vaze’s original date of birth is February 22, 1972. It was also reported that Vaze carried five bags with him at the time of check-in with one containing a jelly-like substance suspected to be gelatin, while the other bags were full of currency. The x-ray images of the bags retrieved from the hotel confirm the presence of currency, Times Now has reported.