Antilia bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze sent to 14 days judicial custody, to be housed in Taloja jail until April 23

Besides the Antilia bomb scare case, Vaze is also being probed in the Mansukh Hiren's death case by the NIA.

Sachin Vaze, image via Twitter
In a big development in the Antilia bomb scare case, the accused cop Sachin Vaze has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a special NIA court on Friday after the anti-terror agency didn’t press for his further custody. He will be housed in Taloja jail until April 23, reports Republic TV.

Vaze, arrested on March 13, was produced before the special court after the end of his NIA remand.

Meanwhile, in another major development, the CBI has also been allowed to access the diaries of Sachin Vaze and suspended constable Vinayak Shinde that were recovered by the NIA earlier. With this, the CBI will also start delving deeper into the involvement of the accused cop’s alleged role in the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Sachin Vaze writes an explosive letter to NIA court, confesses extortion bids by Maharashtra ministers

Earlier we had reported how in a letter to the NIA, Sachin Vaze had accused Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion. Vaze had claimed that he was told to pay former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Rs 2 crores if he wants to be let back into the police force.

It is pertinent to note that Vaze was dismissed from the police force after he was accused in the custodial death of one Khwaja Younis. Thereafter, he had joined the Shiv Sena.

In his handwritten letter, Sachin Vaze has claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was against his reinstatement into Mumbai Police in 2020 and wanted it to revoked. It was to this that Deshmukh had told him to cough up Rs 2 crores.

Besides naming Anil Deshmukh the letter also named Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab.

Sachin Vaze had also confessed that Pradeep Sharma, the Shiv Sena MLA, and former policeman, ‘encounter specialist’ had helped him procure the gelatin sticks that were planted in the SUV outside Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence. In his confession to the NIA, Sachin Vaze further claimed that Pradeep Sharma was with him during the nights of March 3 & 4 and was also present on the night when Sachin Vaze had actually called Mansukh Hiren to come and meet him. Vaze told NIA that Pradeep Sharma was using SIM cards acquired from Gujarat. Sharma is also being interrogated by NIA.

