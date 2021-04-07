Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Home News Reports Sachin Vaze's explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full details

In his handwritten letter, Sachin Vaze has claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was against his reinstatement into Mumbai Police in 2020 and wanted it to revoked. It was to this that Deshmukh had told him to cough up Rs 2 crores.

Nupur J Sharma
Sachin Vaze's explosive letter to NIA where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Anil Parab also feature: Read full details
Shiv Sena's Anil Parab, Sachin Vaze, Anil Deshmukh
271

In another explosive development in the Antilia bomb scare case, prime accused Sachin Vaze has now written a letter to the NIA court accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion. In the letter, Vaze claims that he was told to pay former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Rs 2 crores if he wants to be let back into the police force. It is pertinent to note that Vaze was dismissed from the police force after he was accused in the custodial death of one Khwaja Younis. Thereafter, he had joined the Shiv Sena.

In his handwritten letter, Sachin Vaze has claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was against his reinstatement into Mumbai Police in 2020 and wanted it to revoked. It was to this that Deshmukh had told him to cough up Rs 2 crores. Sachin Vaze has also claimed that Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab (who belongs to Shiv Sena) had asked him to extort Rs 2 crore each from 50 contractors associated with the BMC.

From the letter, it seems evident that Sachin Vaze is trying to insinuate that he is being implicated in the Antilia bomb case as he allegedly refused to run extortion rackets for leaders from NCP and Shiv Sena.

On the first page of the letter, Sachin Vaze writes that he was placed under suspension in March 2004 and was duly reinstated in service on the 6th of June 2020.

Sachin Vaze letter to NIA
Sachin Vaze letter to NIA

Vaze says in his letter that after he was reinstated, there was clamour to put him on suspension again. Anil Deshmukh told him that Sharad Pawar was not on board with his reinstatement. At that time, he claims that Anil Deshmukh told him to pay him Rs 2 crores for the job. Since Vaze apparently did not have that money at the time, Deshmukh told him to pay him at a later date.

In the second page of the letter, Sachin Vaze claims that in the month of July/August 2020 he was called to the official bungalow of Anil Parab. During the meeting, Parab told Vaze to look into the SBUT inquiry which was in its preliminary stage and had asked Vaze to bring the trustees of SBUT to him for a ‘negotiation’ on the inquiry.

Shockingly, Vaze claims that Parab told him to initiate talk about exporting Rs 50 crores from SBUT to end the inquiry. Vaze claims that he had expressed his inability to do so since he did not know anyone at SBUT.

Sachin Vaze letter to NIA
Sachin Vaze letter to NIA

He further claims that in the month of January 2021, he was again called by Anil Parab to his official bungalow to look into the fraudulent contractors listed with BMC. He was then allegedly asked to collect at least Rs 2 crores from 50 such contractors. He claims that the said inquiry to extort these contractors is ongoing currently under an ‘anonymous complaint’.

In the letter, he further claims that again in the month of January 2021, Anil Deshmukh had called Sachin Vaze to his residence and told him that there are approximately 1650 bars and restaurants in the area. He was also told to then collect Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh from each of these for Anil Deshmukh himself.

Sachin Vaze letter to NIA
Sachin Vaze letter to NIA

He further alleges that he informed Anil Deshmukh that there were only 200 bars in the area and not 1650 as the minister had said. He also informed that he would not be able to collect this money because it was “beyond his scope”. He was then informed to comply with these instructions or lose his job.

Sachin Vaze further says that it was during this meet that Anil Deshmukh also reminded him of the Rs 2 crore that he had to pay him for his reinstatement. He further claims that in November 2020, he was approached by an individual, Ghodawat, who was close to deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He informed Vaze about the illegal trade of tobacco in the state of Maharashtra and insisted that Sachin Vaze should collect at least Rs 100 crores from the illegal gutkha sellers. Apparently, Sachin Vaze, who is accused of planting a bomb in front of the residence of Mukesh Ambani, said that he does not indulge in illegal activity. At that time, he was threatened that if he does not, he will lose his job.

From the 1st of January 2021, he says that he started collecting the money from Gutkha sellers but, he also initiated action against the factories. At this point, he was again contacted and the individual close to Ajit Pawar expressed his displeasure at him taking action against the factories. He was then asked to take the cases back and he evidently “categorically denied”.

Earlier today, there was a new revelation in the case as well. A police report was accessed by Republic TV reveals that ex-API Sachin Vaze was made in charge of the Crime Intelligence Unit through a verbal order by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The report also suggests that Sachin Vaze was asked to report solely to former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Nupur J Sharma
Editor, OpIndia.com since October 2017

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
News Reports

Ayodhya title suit litigant says only Rs 20 lakh collected in 16 months for mosque construction, questions competence of waqf board appointed trust

OpIndia Staff -
Iqbal Ansari alleges that the IICF Trust has managed to collect only 20 lakhs rupees so far to aid in the construction of the mosque

Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement was insisted by Param Bir Singh, despite objection by joint CP. Read details of police report to Maha govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Current Mumbai Police chief Hemant Nagrale has submitted a report on Sachin Vaze's reinstatement and 9-month tenure in CIU to Maha government.

With the COVID-19 second wave, we need to stop listening to the ‘ecosystem’: Here is why

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Ever since the COVID pandemic began, we have had to deal with a class of people who are experts at nothing but pointing fingers at everything

Propagandists who outraged over the migrant crisis in 2020 go silent as Maharashtra lockdown forces labourers out of state again

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Migrant workers in Maharashtra are leaving for their respective homes fearing another wave of lockdown as the coronavirus crisis in the state becomes more acute

Video of Sadhguru saying Yashoda became Lord Krishna’s ‘lover’ goes viral, Isha Foundation offers explanation: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru said in the video that after Krishna had grown up, his foster mother Yashoda had become her lover and a Gopi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
World

‘What the hell’: Jordan Peterson expresses shock after discovering his ideas are part of Marvel villain’s philosophy in Captain America comics

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan Peterson has discovered that a Captain America comic portrays his ideas as part of the philosophy of villain Red Skull.
Read more
News Reports

Swara Bhasker tries to attack Vivek Agnihotri and BJP over Naxal links, ends up spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker spread a misleading claim on Tuesday while trying to attack Vivek Agnihotri and the BJP over Naxal terrorism.
Read more
Cricket

‘Moeen Ali would have joined ISIS if not for cricket’: Taslima Nasreen’s social media post sparks outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Taslima Nasreen created quite a controversy after claiming that Moeen Ali would have joined ISIS if not for cricket.
Read more
News Reports

Kunal Kamra, who showed middle finger to frontline workers, tests positive for Chinese Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A year after mocking frontline workers, 'comedian' Kunal Kamra announced on Tuesday (April 6) that he and his parents are COVID positive
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -

Ayodhya title suit litigant says only Rs 20 lakh collected in 16 months for mosque construction, questions competence of waqf board appointed trust

OpIndia Staff -

Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement was insisted by Param Bir Singh, despite objection by joint CP. Read details of police report to Maha govt

OpIndia Staff -

With the COVID-19 second wave, we need to stop listening to the ‘ecosystem’: Here is why

Abhishek Banerjee -

Maharashtra health minister requests more COVID-19 vaccines as the state is facing shortage, demands everyone above 18 years must be vaccinated

OpIndia Staff -

Propagandists who outraged over the migrant crisis in 2020 go silent as Maharashtra lockdown forces labourers out of state again

Jinit Jain -

Video of Sadhguru saying Yashoda became Lord Krishna’s ‘lover’ goes viral, Isha Foundation offers explanation: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -

Vaccine for those who need it, not want it: While media and Rahul Gandhi twist the statement, here is how vaccine prioritisation works globally

Nupur J Sharma -

BSP MP Afzal Ansari, who had once called Yogi Adityanath a ‘chuha’, is now concerned as his brother Mukhtar Ansari gets lodged in UP...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress ally IUML’s worker killed in Kerala after clashes with CPM, the party which is a Congress ally in Bengal: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,737FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com