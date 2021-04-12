Monday, April 12, 2021
Updated:

Actress Mahima Chaudhry rallies for both TMC and BJP candidates in West Bengal: Here’s her explanation for the unusual event

Mahima Chaudhry was seen holding an election rally in support of BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta in Dumdum Park.

OpIndia Staff
WB polls: Actress Mahima Chaudhry campaigns for both BJP and TMC
Actress Mahima Chaudhry campaigning for both BJP (left) and TMC (right)
2

Ahead of the upcoming 5th phase of the State Legislative polls in West Bengal, actress Mahima Chaudhry was spotted campaigning for the BJP in the North 24 Parganas district.

In a video shared by Zee 24 Ghanta journalist Piyali Mitra on Monday (April 12), Chaudhry was seen holding an election rally in support of BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta in Dumdum Park. She stood alongside him in an open jeep and waved at people. Dutta is the BJP candidate from the Bidhannagar Vidhan Sabha constituency.

However, a week earlier, Mahima Chaudhry was spotted participating in the election rally of the Trinamool Congress. On April 5, she campaigned for the TMC leader Madan Mitra in his constituency of Kamarhati. Even during the TMC rally, she stood alongside Madan Mitra in a red coloured jeep, made victory signs and waved at the people. Her campaign for both parties comes at a time when the State is witnessing violence and clashes between the BJP and the TMC.

While responding to the tweet by journalist Piyali Mitra, actress Mahima Chaudhry dismissed charges of being associated with either of the two political parties in West Bengal. “I don’t belong to any party.I know both candidates for a decade now. I came to support MR Madan Mitra in 2011 & MR Sabyasachi when he was mayor. I don’t change my friends if they change their political party. I support friends NOT a particular party,” she tweeted. The actress had featured in various films including Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Kya Kare, Lajja and Pardes.

Screengrab of the tweet by Madan Mitra

The 5th phase of the West Bengal polls will be conducted on April 17. A total of 319 candidates will be contesting for the 45 constituencies. Reportedly, about 1.12 crore electorates will be voting during the 5h phase. While the BJP is contesting all the 45 seats, TMC is contesting on 42 of them.

Searched termsMahima Chaudhry BJP rally
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

