Disclaimer: The article contains violent images and viewer discretion is advised

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has taken to her official Instagram handle on May 10 (Monday), to share two videos accusing her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli of physical and mental abuse. Tiwari, who shot to fame through the Hindi daily show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, alleged that her 4-year-old son Reyaansh is so petrified of his father’s foul temper that he “is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him”.

The first video shared by Shweta is the CCTV footage of her society garden in which the actress can be seen holding their son Reyaansh in her arms while walking. Though the video is a little unclear, Abhinav appears to be following her. What appears from the footage is that he is pestering Shweta to give their son to him. As Shweta resists, Abhinav pushes her down and gets into a physical tussle with her and the child until he overpowers her and snatches Reyaansh from her.

In the next video posted by the actress, her little son Reyaansh can be seen hiding himself under the bedsheet while Shweta Tiwari and his sister Palak tries to comfort him.

Shweta captioned her post: “Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him (sic).”

Abhinav Kohli accuses Shweta Tiwari of abandoning their 4-year-old son

Shweta Tiwari reportedly shared the videos after her estranged husband accused her of abandoning their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for the 11th season of the adventure reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In an Instagram video, Abhinav Kohli said that he went from hotel to hotel looking for Reyansh. He accused Shweta of not informing him about Reyansh’s whereabouts before leaving for Cape Town. Kohli also claimed that the police did not help him out. He urged his fans to give him the information on Reyaansh in case they find any. He shared his video with a caption reading: “Please HELP Me.

In the following interview, Shweta responded to the allegations saying that Reyaansh is safe with her mother and daughter Palak.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli got married in the year 2013. They welcomed their son Reyaansh in 2016. The couple separated in the year 2019 after Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence.