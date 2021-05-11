Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Home News Reports Actress Shweta Tiwari releases CCTV footage, accuses ex-husband Abhinav Kohli of physical abuse
CrimeEntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Actress Shweta Tiwari releases CCTV footage, accuses ex-husband Abhinav Kohli of physical abuse

Shweta Tiwari reportedly shared the videos after her ex-husband accused her of abandoning their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for the 11th season of the adventure reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

OpIndia Staff
Shweta Tiwari shares video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically harassing her and their 4-year-old child
Actress Shweta Tiwari accused ex-husband Abhinav Kohli of physical abuse
248

Disclaimer: The article contains violent images and viewer discretion is advised

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has taken to her official Instagram handle on May 10 (Monday), to share two videos accusing her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli of physical and mental abuse. Tiwari, who shot to fame through the Hindi daily show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, alleged that her 4-year-old son Reyaansh is so petrified of his father’s foul temper that he “is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him”.

The first video shared by Shweta is the CCTV footage of her society garden in which the actress can be seen holding their son Reyaansh in her arms while walking. Though the video is a little unclear, Abhinav appears to be following her. What appears from the footage is that he is pestering Shweta to give their son to him. As Shweta resists, Abhinav pushes her down and gets into a physical tussle with her and the child until he overpowers her and snatches Reyaansh from her.

Actress Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram post

In the next video posted by the actress, her little son Reyaansh can be seen hiding himself under the bedsheet while Shweta Tiwari and his sister Palak tries to comfort him. 

Shweta captioned her post: “Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him (sic).”

Abhinav Kohli accuses Shweta Tiwari of abandoning their 4-year-old son

Shweta Tiwari reportedly shared the videos after her estranged husband accused her of abandoning their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for the 11th season of the adventure reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

In an Instagram video, Abhinav Kohli said that he went from hotel to hotel looking for Reyansh. He accused Shweta of not informing him about Reyansh’s whereabouts before leaving for Cape Town. Kohli also claimed that the police did not help him out. He urged his fans to give him the information on Reyaansh in case they find any. He shared his video with a caption reading: “Please HELP Me.

Instagram post of Abhinav Kohli where he accuses Shweta of abandoning their son

In the following interview, Shweta responded to the allegations saying that Reyaansh is safe with her mother and daughter Palak.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli got married in the year 2013. They welcomed their son Reyaansh in 2016. The couple separated in the year 2019 after Shweta accused Abhinav of domestic violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShweta Tiwari video, Shweta Tiwari husband, Shweta Tiwari news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde flouts COVID-19 protocol, gathers a huge crowd for inauguration of isolation centre in Beed

OpIndia Staff -
The district of Beed has been adversely affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
News Reports

Creating vaccine hesitancy, fear, unused ventilators in Congress-ruled states and more: Read JP Nadda’s scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
"In a nation that has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy, your party has the dubious record of trying to actively create it, that too, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic," JP Nadda's letter to Sonia read.

Congress govt had nominated Navneet Kalra, now accused of black marketing oxygen concentrators, as a permanent member of Golf Club

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police had issued a lookout notice for absconding Delhi restaurateur Navneet Kalra who is accused of black marketing oxygen

Calcutta HC “appreciates” Mamata Banerjee-led govt for ‘stemming’ the post-poll violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal was in the grips of political violence after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC emerged victorious in the assembly elections

Sonia Gandhi retains her position as party president, blames the local leadership for Congress’ poor performance in polls

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Paucity of time, infighting, covid restrictions were some of the reasons given by the state leadership for Congress' poor performance in assembly elections.

Washington Post and DW News resort to vulture journalism, criticised by netizens for ‘promoting’ India’s Covid crisis on Twitter

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Social Media users slammed Washington Post and DW for 'selling human tragedy' for cash.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
News Reports

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident
Read more
News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter restores official handle of Lieutenant Governor office of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after govt steps in

OpIndia Staff -
The spokesman for the Government of India has said that the account has been suspended due to some technical issues
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,917FansLike
541,278FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com