Anti-viral drug 2-DG is not commercially available yet, do not fall prey to fraudsters: warns Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr Reddy's said that the new Covid-19 drug 2-DG has not been launched into the market yet, and the price per sachet is also yet to decided.

DRDO-Dr. Reddy's anti-Covid drug 2-DG/ Image Source: NDTV
Dr’s Reddy’s Laboratories, which has developed oral anti-Covid-19 drug 2-deoxy-D-Glucose(2-DG) in collaboration with the DRDO, has released key pieces of information regarding its availability and the commercial launch of the drug.

On Thursday, the pharmaceutical company confirmed that it has received Emergency Use Authorisation for the drug’s therapeutic use in the treatment of Covid-19. According to the firm, the oral anti-Covid-19 drug 2-DG can only be administered upon prescription to hospitalised patients who have moderate to severe symptoms, as an add on measure along with existing measures.

Listing out important information regarding the new anti-Covid drug, Dr Reddy’s said that the drug 2-DG has not been launched into the market yet. The pharma company also said that the price per sachet is yet to be decided.

“Please beware of agents selling spurious or illegal products in the name of 2DG and also regarding the unverified messages relating to 2DG circulating on social media and on WhatsApp,” Dr Reddy’s warned.

The commercial launch and supply of 2DG to major government and private hospitals is expected to commence in mid-June, the company said, adding that the price will be determined considering the accessibility and affordability.

Anti-Covid-19 drug ‘2-deoxy-D-Glucose(2-DG)’

2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG is an oral anti-Covid-19 drug developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory. The drug is expected to help hospitalised Covid-19 patients and reduce their supplemental oxygen dependence. 

 The medicine, which is being considered a game-changer in the fight against Covid-19, expected to help hospitalised Covid-19 patients and reduce their supplemental oxygen dependence.

According to DRDO officials, the 2-DG drug, like glucose, spreads through the body and reaches the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and destroying the protein’s energy production. The drug also works on virus infection spread into the lungs which help us to decrease the infected patient’s dependency on oxygen.

Since 2-DG is a generic molecule and analogue of glucose it can be easily manufactured in India and made available in plenty to the citizens.

The first and the second batch of 2-DG will be used in a limited manner. It will be used in AIIMS, Armed Forces Hospitals, DRDO hospitals and any other need which arises. From June 2021 onwards it will be made available to all hospitals.

